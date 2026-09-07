Indian athletes could travel to Pakistan in 2027 as IOA agrees in principle for South Asian Games participation
India has agreed in principle to compete at the 2027 South Asian Games in Pakistan, with contingent details due in January and final clearance still awaited.
India has agreed in principle to participate in the 2027 South Asian Games in Pakistan, according to the Pakistan Olympic Association, potentially paving the way for a sizeable Indian sporting contingent to travel across the border next year. Pakistan Olympic Association Secretary General Khalid Mehmood said India had accepted the invitation at the regional Olympic level and was expected to provide details of its contingent in January 2027. The Games are scheduled to be staged across Islamabad, Lahore and Peshawar in April.
The development is significant given the strained sporting relationship between India and Pakistan, with bilateral travel between the two countries becoming increasingly rare. However, an agreement at the Olympic association level does not necessarily amount to final clearance from the Indian government. There has so far been no separate public confirmation from either the Indian Olympic Association or the Government of India that travel permission for the athletes has been formally granted. Earlier discussions surrounding India's participation had indicated that the IOA would follow the government's policy regarding sporting events held in Pakistan.
India was part of South Asian Games planning
India has, however, remained involved in preparations for the Games. At a South Asia Olympic Council Executive Committee meeting in Islamabad on August 23, the Indian delegation participated virtually, with IOA president PT Usha among the representatives. India had also indicated its willingness to participate during an earlier SAOC meeting in February 2025, although uncertainty remained because of subsequent political and sporting tensions between the two countries.
The latest Pakistani planning indicates that the Games will be held from April 4 to 11, 2027, although an earlier SAOC announcement had listed April 3 as the opening date. The competition will feature 28 sports and is expected to be one of the biggest multi-sport events staged in Pakistan in recent years. Islamabad is set to host 15 sports, Lahore 10 and Peshawar three. Cricket, hockey and swimming are among the sports planned for Lahore, while Islamabad will stage events including tennis, squash and several martial arts disciplines.
The Games programme includes athletics, archery, badminton, basketball, boxing, cricket, football, hockey, kabaddi, shooting, swimming, tennis, wrestling, weightlifting and several other Olympic and regional sports. Earlier SAOC planning documents projected around 3,200 athletes and approximately 4,200 overall participants, while Pakistani authorities have since said more than 6,000 athletes and officials could be involved.
Also Read: East Zone's 708 shows why a six-decade-old Indian domestic rule is increasingly out of step with modern cricket
Security has emerged as a major component of Pakistan's preparations. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has chaired a steering committee meeting reviewing accommodation, transportation, medical facilities, venues and security arrangements. Provincial authorities have been directed to ensure comprehensive security for visiting athletes, officials, journalists and spectators from arrival until departure. Pakistan last hosted the South Asian Games in Islamabad in 2004. The 2027 edition will therefore mark the tournament's return to the country after 23 years, provided the repeatedly delayed event proceeds according to its latest schedule.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORProbuddha Bhattacharjee
Probuddha Bhattacharjee is a sports writer and analyst with expertise spanning cricket, football, and multi-sport events, with a strong emphasis on data-driven journalism and tactical storytelling. He currently focuses on international cricket, the Indian Premier League, global tournaments, and emerging trends shaping modern sport, blending advanced statistics with strong narrative context to explain performance, strategy, and decision-making. His work aims to bridge the gap between numbers and storytelling, helping readers understand not just what happened on the field, but the tactical and structural reasons behind it. Trained in data journalism through the Google News Initiative (GNI) Data Journalism Lab, Probuddha works extensively with ball-by-ball datasets, performance metrics, and trend-based modelling to produce evidence-backed reports, explainers, and long-form features. His analytical approach focuses not only on outcomes but also on process—selection strategies, phase-wise tactics, workload management, and the influence of preparation and planning on match results. He is particularly interested in how statistical patterns reshape conventional cricketing narratives and provide clearer tactical insight for modern audiences. Beyond cricket, Probuddha has written analytical and news-driven pieces on football and other major sporting events, with a growing interest in sports governance, scheduling dynamics, and the economics of elite competitions. He also tracks how rule changes, franchise structures, and broadcast pressures influence the evolution of contemporary sport. He has previously contributed to platforms such as OneCricket, Sportskeeda, and CrickTracker, and continues to specialise in analytical storytelling, live coverage, and audience-focused reporting. His work prioritises clarity, context, and credibility, while consistently exploring innovative ways to present data through accessible narratives and structured match analysis.Read More