CHICAGO — Daylen Lile hit a tiebreaking home run in the fourth inning and rookie Brad Lord struck out a season-best seven to help the Washington Nationals beat the Chicago Cubs 2-1 on Saturday. Lile's tiebreaking homer, Lord's season-best 7 strikeouts lead Nationals past Cubs 2-1

Lile’s solo shot off Matthew Boyd gave the Nationals the lead for good.

Lord struck out the side in the third and fourth and allowed two hits, an earned run and four walks in the first 5 2/3 innings as the Nationals won for the fourth time in five tries. Cole Henry, the fourth Washington reliever, worked the ninth and earned his second save.

Chicago batters drew seven walks but weren’t able to capitalize. The Cubs' lone run came in the second when Carson Kelly knocked in Pete Crow-Armstrong on a ground-out.

Boyd worked the first seven innings and allowed seven hits and both runs while striking out three.

The Nationals started the game with three straight hits, including Jorge Alfaro’s RBI single.

Crow-Armstrong needed help from the training staff after fouling a ball off his right leg during a sixth-inning at-bat, and did not return to the field due to what the club called a right knee contusion.

Chicago manager Craig Counsell said before the game that All-Star outfielder Kyle Tucker would not need a spell on the injured list. He missed a third straight game with the injury.

Lile, who tripled twice a day earlier, barely cleared the right-field basket leading off the fourth. But that was all the offense Washington’s pitchers would need in the game.

Boyd had a pair of successful pickoffs, including getting Abrams in the fifth inning, for his 10th of the season, setting a club season record mark and moving past the record set in 1913 by Charlie Smith. The left-hander also caught Brady House in a second-inning rundown.

Washington sends LHP Andrew Alvarez to the mound for Sunday’s series finale. The Cubs have not named a starter.

