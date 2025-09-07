AMHERST, Mass. — Brennan Myer threw three touchdowns and Bryce Soli kicked a 25-yard field goal as time expired and FCS-member Bryant rallied to stun UMass 27-26 on Saturday. Myer, Soli complete FCS-member Bryant's 27-26 comeback win over UMass

It was Bryant's first win over an FBS program

Myer, who threw for 318 yards, overcame a pair of interceptions, and in the third quarter, down 20-10, threw a 43-yard touchdown to Elijah Elliott. Later in the quarter he connected with Zyheem Collick on 72-yard score to give the Bulldogs their first lead of the game at 24-23.

UMass' Derek Morris made a 53-yard field goal to give the Minutemen their final lead. Myer then drove Bryant 78 yards in 13 plays to set up Soli's game winnner.

Tyler Martin's 23-yard pick-6 of Myer with 4:04 left in the first quarter served as the game's first score. The failed point-after attempt left the score 6-0. Early in the second, Brandon Hood ran it in from the 13-yard line to extend UMass' lead to 13-0.

Bryant's first points came from a Soli field goal from 37 yards to make it 13-3. UMass countered with Grant Jordan's 5-yard touchdown run with 3:32 left in the half. Bryant answered with an 11-play, 69-yard drive that lasted two-and-a-half minutes and ended with Myer throwing a 9-yard scoring pass to Collick.

A Colonial Athletic Association football team has now beaten an FBS team in 15 of the last 19 years. Bryant is 12th different CAA team to earn an FBS win since 2013.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.