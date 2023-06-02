Home / Sports / Others / NBA Finals 2023 Live Updates: Appearing in maiden final, Denver Nuggets face 3-time champions Miami Heat in title clash
Live

NBA Finals 2023 Live Updates: Appearing in maiden final, Denver Nuggets face 3-time champions Miami Heat in title clash

others
Updated on Jun 02, 2023 06:02 AM IST

NBA Finals 2023 Live Updates, Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat: Follow live score and latest updates of Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat NBA Finals 2023.

Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat Latest Updates NBA Finals 2023 Live Score
Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat Latest Updates NBA Finals 2023 Live Score
ByHT Sports Desk
OPEN APP

Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat Live Score NBA Finals 2023: Denver Nuggets take on Miami Heat in the NBA Finals 2023, at the Ball Arena in Denver (Colorado), on Friday. The final, which is a best-of-seven series, will see Denver Nuggets appear in their first-ever NBA final since their debut in 1976. Meanwhile, Miami Heat will feature in their seventh NBA final, having won the Larry O'Brien Trophy earlier in 2006, 2012 and 2013. They last featured in the NBA Finals in 2020 and ost to Los Angeles Lakers 4-2. In the NBA Finals 2023, four of the seven games will take place in Denver, and three matches will be played in Miami, Florida.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jun 02, 2023 06:02 AM IST

    Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat Live Score NBA Finals 2023: Both teams warming up!

    The action is about to begin as both teams are warming up in the venue! It will be a thrilling clash!

  • Jun 02, 2023 05:55 AM IST

    Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat Live Score NBA Finals 2023: Head-to-head

    Both teams faced each other twice in the regular season. In the first match in Miami, Nuggets won 124-119. They came out on top in the rematch too, winning 112-108. In terms of overall head-to-head, Nuggets lead 9-1 in the last 10 meeting. Their only loss came in a regular season game in the Orlando bubble in 2020.

  • Jun 02, 2023 05:45 AM IST

    Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat Live Score NBA Finals 2023: Miami Starting lineup

    Miami Heat-

    PG: Gabe Vincent

    SG: Max Strus

    SF: Jimmy Butler

    PF: Caleb Martin

    C: Bam Adebayo

  • Jun 02, 2023 05:43 AM IST

    Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat Live Score NBA Finals 2023: Denver Starting lineup

    Denver Nuggets-

    PG: Jamal Murray

    SG: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

    SF: Michael Porter Jr

    PF: Aaron Grdon

    C: Nikola Jokić

  • Jun 02, 2023 05:34 AM IST

    Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat Live Score NBA Finals 2023: Hello and welcome everyone!

    Hello and welcome everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of today's NBA Finals 2023 between Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat! STAY TUNED FOR A THRILLING CLASH!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nba national basketball association basketball tournament + 1 more

NBA Finals 2023 Live Updates: Denver face 3-time champs Miami in title clash

others
Updated on Jun 02, 2023 05:55 AM IST

NBA Finals 2023 Live Updates, Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat: Follow live score and latest updates of Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat NBA Finals 2023.

Live Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat Latest Updates NBA Finals 2023 Live Score
ByHT Sports Desk

Punjabi University, MDU Rohtak win hockey golds

others
Published on Jun 01, 2023 11:29 PM IST

Punjabi University defeated GNDU, Amritsar in a thriller to win top place in men's hockey while MDU were in fine form in the women's final

Punjabi University defeated GNDU, Amritsar in a thriller on penalties (3-2) after being locked 3-3 at the end of regulation time.(SAI Media)
ByHT Correspondent

Sreeshankar gears up for Diamond League in Paris

others
Published on Jun 01, 2023 11:23 PM IST

India's ace long jumper says he will have to plan well in a crucial year featuring the Asian Games and the World Championships

Murali Sreeshankar will compete in Diamond League, Paris. (IIS)
ByAvishek Roy

NBA Finals 2023: Looking back at Heat and Denver's heated 2021 clash

others
Updated on Jun 01, 2023 11:11 PM IST

Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets have a bit of a history in the recent past as they prepare take on each other in the 2023 NBA Finals.

Butler explained that the melee was in the past ahead of the first match of the championship series(Getty Images)
ByHT Sports Desk

NBA Finals 2023: Five things to know Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets clash

others
Published on Jun 01, 2023 09:33 PM IST

A dominant Denver Nuggets are up against three-time champions Miami Heat who have beat the odds to reach the Finals

Nuggets have a 2-0 record on Heat(Getty Images)
ByHT Sports Desk

History says the NBA Finals will end in 6 games, the most common of all outcomes

others
Updated on Jun 01, 2023 08:44 PM IST

Each of the last four years has seen the finals end in exactly six games

May 31, 2023; Denver, CO, USA; Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent (right) and forward Caleb Martin (16) high five during a practice session on media day before the 2023 NBA Finals at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports(USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)
AP |

Murali Sreeshankar keen to improve performances as busy season beckons

others
Published on Jun 01, 2023 07:39 PM IST

The International Jumping Meet 2023 held in Greece was the Inspire Institute of Sport athlete’s first competitive meet after injury.

Long jumper Murali Sreeshankar is eager to fire on all cylinders.(JSW Sports)
ByHT Sports Desk

Only matter of time before India becomes leading chess nation in world: Carlsen

others
Published on May 31, 2023 06:40 PM IST

The Norwegian Grandmaster is one of the icon players for the inaugural Global Chess League, which is the world's first and largest official franchise league.

Magnus Carlsen (REUTERS)
PTI |

2023 NBA Final schedule, Denver Nuggets vs. Miami Heat in a battle towards crown

others
Published on May 31, 2023 05:00 PM IST

Get ready for an epic clash in the NBA Finals as the Denver Nuggets face off against the Miami Heat.

Nuggets vs Heat in title round. (Image Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports)
ByTuhin Das Mahapatra

World body warns WFI of suspension if polls are delayed

others
Updated on May 31, 2023 08:39 AM IST

The world wrestling body, UWW, also sought an impartial probe into accusations against former federation president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Sangeeta Phogat, Sakshi Malik and others reach Haridwar to immerse their medals in the Ganga river as a mark of protest on Tuesday.(Rameshwar Gaur)
ByAvishek Roy, New Delhi

Miami Heat dismantle Boston Celtics, punch ticket to NBA Finals

others
Published on May 30, 2023 12:09 PM IST

The Heat will face the Western Conference champion Denver Nuggets in the NBA Finals. Game 1 is on Thursday in Denver.

Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics defends Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat during the fourth quarter in game seven of the Eastern Conference Finals at TD Garden on May 29, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts.(Getty Images via AFP)
Reuters |

Scottie Pippen calls Michael Jordan a 'Horrible Player,' Here's why

others
Published on May 30, 2023 10:09 AM IST

Scottie Pippen sparks controversy by referring to Michael Jordan as a "horrible player" and criticizing their time together on the legendary Chicago Bulls.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. basketball player Michael Jordan (2nd R) flashes a victory sign as he stands with team mates Larry Bird (L), Scottie Pippen and Clyde Drexler (R), nicknamed the "Dream Team" after winning the Olympic gold in Barcelona, Spain on August 8, 1992. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine/File Photo(REUTERS)
ByTuhin Das Mahapatra

Eye on young wrestlers ahead of major meets, Olympics

others
Updated on May 30, 2023 06:46 AM IST

With Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat unlikely to compete any time soon, focus is on the younger and experienced wrestlers who can replace them.

Wrestler Antim Panghal after creating history and becoming the first Indian girl to win a gold medal at the U-20 World Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria.(PTI/File Photo)
ByAvishek Roy, New Delhi

Neeraj Chopra pulls out of FBK Games after suffering muscle strain

others
Published on May 29, 2023 05:13 PM IST

A World Athletics Continental Tour Gold level event, the Fanny Blankers-Koen Games at Hengelo in the Netherlands is scheduled on June 4.

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra(World Athletics Twitter)
PTI | , New Delhi

Verstappen wins Monaco GP to extend F1 championship lead; Alonso 2nd

others
Published on May 28, 2023 09:21 PM IST

Verstappen extended his championship lead to 39 points over teammate Sergio Perez on Sunday.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen celebrates on the podium after winning the Monaco Grand Prix as Prince Albert II of Monaco with his wife Princess Charlene applaud (REUTERS)
AP |
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 02, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out