NBA Finals 2023 Live Updates: Appearing in maiden final, Denver Nuggets face 3-time champions Miami Heat in title clash
Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat Live Score NBA Finals 2023: Denver Nuggets take on Miami Heat in the NBA Finals 2023, at the Ball Arena in Denver (Colorado), on Friday. The final, which is a best-of-seven series, will see Denver Nuggets appear in their first-ever NBA final since their debut in 1976. Meanwhile, Miami Heat will feature in their seventh NBA final, having won the Larry O'Brien Trophy earlier in 2006, 2012 and 2013. They last featured in the NBA Finals in 2020 and ost to Los Angeles Lakers 4-2. In the NBA Finals 2023, four of the seven games will take place in Denver, and three matches will be played in Miami, Florida.
Jun 02, 2023 06:02 AM IST
Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat Live Score NBA Finals 2023: Both teams warming up!
The action is about to begin as both teams are warming up in the venue! It will be a thrilling clash!
Jun 02, 2023 05:55 AM IST
Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat Live Score NBA Finals 2023: Head-to-head
Both teams faced each other twice in the regular season. In the first match in Miami, Nuggets won 124-119. They came out on top in the rematch too, winning 112-108. In terms of overall head-to-head, Nuggets lead 9-1 in the last 10 meeting. Their only loss came in a regular season game in the Orlando bubble in 2020.
Jun 02, 2023 05:45 AM IST
Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat Live Score NBA Finals 2023: Miami Starting lineup
Miami Heat-
PG: Gabe Vincent
SG: Max Strus
SF: Jimmy Butler
PF: Caleb Martin
C: Bam Adebayo
Jun 02, 2023 05:43 AM IST
Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat Live Score NBA Finals 2023: Denver Starting lineup
Denver Nuggets-
PG: Jamal Murray
SG: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
SF: Michael Porter Jr
PF: Aaron Grdon
C: Nikola Jokić
Jun 02, 2023 05:34 AM IST
Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat Live Score NBA Finals 2023: Hello and welcome everyone!
Hello and welcome everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of today's NBA Finals 2023 between Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat! STAY TUNED FOR A THRILLING CLASH!