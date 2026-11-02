New wrestling ranking system in qualification cycle for 2028 LA Olympics

Under the revamped system, three wrestlers per Olympic weight category will qualify via the UWW rankings. Every wrestler will keep an eye on the rankings as they seek direct qualification.

“The new system will reward match victories more directly and strengthen the role of Ranking Series events in the race to LA 2028,” United World Wrestling said in a statement.

Wrestling’s world ranking system has been overhauled ahead of the race to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics qualification that begins on January 1.

The 2027 World Championships will offer 72 quotas in 18 Olympic weights — six each for freestyle, Greco-Roman and women. The second phase of qualification will be the UWW rankings in which the first three wrestlers in the list who had not qualified in the first phase, will obtain one quota place for their NOC.

The 2028 continental championships (Asian Championships) will offer two quotas per weight class. The World Olympic Qualifier will have 18 quotas — only the gold medal winner in each weight class will qualify. Only countries that do not obtain a quota place in the previous three phases can participate in the World Qualifiers.

UWW rankings would be based on three Ranking Series events in 2027 and one in early 2028. Besides points for the 2027 World Championships and two Asian Championships (2027, 2028) will be added.

“There is an increase in the points allocated at Ranking Series events relative to Continental Championships, while the Senior World Championships and Olympic Games will retain the highest point allocations,” said UWW.

At the World Championships and Olympic Games, the winner will receive 40,000 points, compared with 20,000 at Ranking Series events and 10,000 at continental championships and continental games. The wrestler will receive additional points for every bout won, with varying bonus. Its 2,000 points for World Championships/Olympics, 1000 for ranking series and 500 for continental championships/games.

The world body will consider the best five results of a wrestler as eligible events for LA 2028. The continental games may be included in the UWW Rankings subject to a decision by the UWW Bureau, UWW said.

"We will have to focus on improving the ranking of wrestlers during the qualification period, which means they will have a hectic schedule next year competing in three ranking series events, Asian Championships and World Championships,” India women’s team coach Virender Dahiya said.