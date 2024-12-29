PM Modi lauds Koneru Humpy after 'historic' World Rapid Chess Championship win: 'Continues to inspire millions'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday heaped praise on Grandmaster Koneru Humpy after she won the FIDE Women’s World Rapid Chess championship title. Humpy won the title in New York after staging a remarkable comeback. The odds were stacked against the Indian grandmaster. However, she showed great resolve to make a comeback on Day 2. She then rounded off the proceedings by rising to the top on Day 3. Prime Minister Narendra Modi heaped praise on Grandmaster Koneru Humpy after she won the FIDE Women’s World Rapid Chess Championship (Narendra Modi - X )

Modi said that Koneru Humpy's brilliance and grit continue to inspire millions, and this win is "historic."

2024 has turned out to be a historic year for India in chess. Just some days ago, Gukesh Dommaraju was crowned the World Chess Champion after he defeated China's Ding Liren.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi said, "Congratulations to @humpy_koneru on winning the 2024 FIDE Women’s World Rapid Championship! Her grit and brilliance continues to inspire millions. This victory is even more historic because it is her second world rapid championship title, thereby making her the only Indian to achieve this incredible feat."

'Happy and excited'

This is the second time that Koneru Humpy has won the title. She had earlier brought the competition in 2019.

After winning the competition, Koneru Humpy said, "I’m very happy and excited because this is my second world Rapid title. I also won in 2019."

Koneru Humpy grabbed headlines after she became the youngest woman ever in 2002 to achieve the title of Grandmaster. She achieved the feat aged 15 years, 1 month, 27 days. This record was eventually surpassed by China's Hou Yifan. Koneru Humpy is also the first female Indian grandmaster.

Humpy is also a gold medalist at the Olympiad, Asian Games, and Asian Championship. She is the current Women’s Rapid World Chess Champion.

In 2006, Humpy had become only the second female chess player, after Susan Polgar, to exceed the 2600 Elo rating mark.