PVL Weekly Roundup: Mumbai Meteors on alarming run; Ahmedabad, Calicut drop first points

It’s been exhilarating two weeks in Prime Volleyball League in Chennai with the matches picking up pace. After a massive start to the season, Ahmedabad Defenders fell to their first defeat of the campaign against Season 2 finalists Bengaluru Torpedoes. The Muthusamy Appavu-led side won each of their first three matches in straight sets and were on song before the Torpedoes stopped them in their tracks. Calicut Heroes vs Mumbai Meteors

High-flyers Mumbai Meteors are on an impressive run of form with three wins on the trot. Splendid performances from Shubham Chaudhary and ‘Hydrogen Boy’ Ajith Lal helped the Meteors down Calicut Heroes 3-1 in their latest encounter. This was also the Heroes’ first defeat of the season, following back-to-back straight sets victories over Delhi Toofans and Kolkata Thunderbolts.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The Toofans, however, bounced back from the defeat to claim the two points against Hyderabad Black Hawks. Santhosh, who has shown great muscle this season, played a pivotal role in the win for the Toofans. Meanwhile, Hyderabad Black Hawks are looking to find the missing pieces in the puzzle as they stand in the bottom half of the table with a solitary win.

The previous week also saw Season 1 champions Kolkata Thunderbolts pick up their maiden win. Turkish setter Onur Cukur was a livewire during the match as the Thunderbolts beat bottom-dwellers Kochi Blue Spikers 3-1. The Blue Spikers have had a disappointing first two weeks, languishing at the bottom of the points table, still in search of their first win. Under the tutelage of coach Dejan Vulicevic, the team looks to find its feet as they approach the second half of the season.

As the battle for the Super 5s heats up, all eyes are on Chennai Blitz and whether the fans will get to see the home side make a thrilling run to the final. Kolkata Thunderbolts and Kochi Blue Spikers have a tough road ahead of them and will have to depend on a bit of luck to make their way to the next stage of the competition.