Will the NBA All-Star teams play the Sunday game without their captains?

The stage is set for a thrilling NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, but uncertainty is looming over the participation of captains LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo. The two star players missed All-Star events on Saturday due to personal and injury reasons, respectively.

James, a 19-time All-Star and four-time NBA champion, missed the NBA All-Star practice for undisclosed personal reasons. The league, however, confirmed that the injury would not keep him from playing on Sunday.

On the other hand, Antetokounmpo had suffered a sprained right wrist in a Thursday victory over Chicago and was replaced by his NBA teammate Jrue Holiday in the Skills Challenge event. The Greek giant, who acted as a coach and cheerleader for his brothers Alex and Thanasis Antetokounmpo, remained uncertain for Sunday's game.

The revamped All-Star format, which started in 2018, saw the top vote-getters from the Eastern and Western Conference named as captains who selected rosters from available All-Star players. James had won the previous five editions of the format and is seeking a sixth consecutive triumph.

Antetokounmpo, however, is determined to end James' reign and lead his team to victory. "I'm going to try to draft a really good team. We're going to play hard and hopefully we can enjoy the game and try to take them down this time," he said ahead of the game.

Also read | King James' reign continues: Remembering LeBron's record-breaking 61-point game

As the NBA world awaits with bated breath, it remains to be seen if James and Antetokounmpo would take the court on Sunday and lead their teams to glory.

Big records on stake for LeBron and Giannis

Along with Giannis Antetokounmpo, James will draft his team for the All-Star Game on Sunday evening. The Lakers star will also be honored by the league during a halftime ceremony to celebrate his achievement. If James appears in Sunday's game, he will become the first player in NBA history to participate in 19 All-Star Games.

On the other hand, if Antetokounmpo manages to score 26 points, he will have a total of 200 points in his All-Star Games career. This feat has only been achieved by 10 other players in the past, including James, Bryant, Jordan, Abdul-Jabbar, Durant, Robertson, Pettit, Erving, Baylor, and O'Neal.

Moreover, Antetokounmpo has a remarkable average of 29 points in his six previous All-Star Games. This is the highest average for any player in NBA history who has participated in at least three All-Star Games.