Seth Rollins' remark on CM Punk resurfaces after AEW sack former WWE champion over backstage brawl

Two-time former All Elite Wrestling (AEW) champion CM Punk, also known as Phil Brooks, has been fired by the wrestling promotion. Punk and AEW wrestler Jack Perry was involved in a brawl backstage during "All In" pay-per-view show and this reportedly resulted in the former WWE superstar’s sacking. Following this incident, speculations have been rife about Punk returning to WWE. The current World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins was asked about Punk’s potential return to WWE earlier in January this year. Rollins’ comments have now resurfaced amid rumours of Punk making a comeback to WWE. File image of CM Punk.(WWE)

"Philly Phil, stay away. Stay away, you cancer, get away from me forever. I don't like Phil. I don't like Phil, he's a jerk. Did we just figure that out? Everybody in the room is like, ‘did he say that?' Yeah, he's a jerk. Come on. We figured it out over there, we knew it over here. I don't want him back. Go do something else. Bye bye. See you later,” Rollins had said while speaking to journalist Nick Hausman.

CM Punk had made his debut on ECW back in 2006. Punk’s valiant style of fighting and sensational wrestling skills soon made him one of the finest wrestlers in WWE. Apart from his supreme fighting prowess, Punk’s terrific oratory skills made him one of the most-followed wrestlers in the promotion. During his illustrious career, Punk went on to claim ECW, WWE, World Heavyweight, World Tag Team and Intercontinental Championships. Punk was also part of some titanic WrestleMania clashes. His eventful WWE career came to an end at the annual Royal Rumble Match on January 26, 2014. In his remarkable stint with the promotion, Punk became WWE champion twice and world heavyweight champion on three occasions.

CM Punk joined wrestling promotion AEW two years back. Injury issues kept him out of action for a while. He had suffered a torn biceps in a fight last September. Having recovered from his injury, Punk returned to AEW earlier this year in June. Being a top star in AEW, Punk was given his very own show 'Collision.’ But Punk’s relationship with other wrestlers, including Jack Perry, turned bitter soon.

"Following the investigation, the AEW Discipline Committee met and later convened with outside legal counsel before making a unanimous recommendation to [AEW owner Tony] Khan that CM Punk be terminated with cause," read an AEW statement issued on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter).

Apart from his stints in WWE and AEW, CM Punk had also been a part of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

