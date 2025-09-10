Carlos Alcaraz and Brooks Nader: What's the age gap between the new couple?

Spanish tennis star and newly crowned World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz is reportedly dating Sports Illustrated swimsuit model, Brooks Nader. Despite reports linking Nader to Alcaraz's rival, World No. 2 Jannik Sinner, Brooks Nader's sister, Grace Ann Nader has confirmed that Carlos Alcaraz and Brooks Nader are dating. Carlos Alcaraz and Brooks Nader.(File Photos)

Brooks Nader, born on February 7, 1997, is 28 years old. Carlos Alcaraz, on the inter hand, is born on May 5, 2003, which makes him 22 years old. Thus, Alcaraz is six years younger to his new beau, Brooks Nader. Notably, neither Alcaraz nor Brooks Nader has confirmed their relationship.

“The rumors are true,” said in an interview with E!, confirming the romance. “Dating is such a loose term. But I do know he’s the man of the hour.” Additionally, she revealed that Alcaraz has already met two of Brooks Nader's two sisters, Mary Holland Nader, 26, and Sarah Jane Nader, 23. Grace Ann revealed that she is yet to meet the Spanish star, but she is looking forward to it.

Brooks Nader And Carlos Alcaraz: Previous Relationships

Brooks Nader was previously married to advertising executive Billy Haire from 2019 to 2024. They got married in December 2019 and confirmed a split in May 2025. Since then, she has dated Gleb Savchenko, her Dance With The Stars co-star between 2024 and 2025.

She has been linked to Prince Constantine-Alexios of Greece and Denmark and Gleb Savchenko, but these links were not confirmed.

Alcaraz, meanwhile, has not been public about his romantic interests. Though he has been linked to the UK's Emma Raducanu after they partnered up for doubles, Alcaraz has maintained that he is single.

“I am single. I am looking for someone," he had said in July 2024. "It can be difficult as a tennis player to meet the right person because you are travelling all the time.”