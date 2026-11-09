Carlos Alcaraz beats Ben Shelton in Paris Masters final for his fifth title this year

Carlos Alcaraz continued his late-season surge by beating Ben Shelton 7-6 (5), 7-5 in the Paris Masters final on Sunday for his second straight title and fifth of the year. Winner Spain's Carlos Alcaraz with his winning trophy following a win over United States' Ben Shelton after the men's singles final match at the Paris Masters (AP Photo/Emma Da Silva)

It was Alcaraz's 29th title of his career and followed his victory in Vienna last Sunday. Last month he won the Japan Open, having only returned from a right wrist injury in late August.

The second-seeded Spaniard threw his arms out wide in celebration after clinching victory on his second match point with a two-handed backhand winner down the line at the indoor Plenitude Arena. The seven-time Grand Slam champion cracked a broad smile and briefly appeared to cry.

He won for the fourth time in five meetings with Shelton, who had beaten Alcaraz two months ago in a late-night quarterfinal marathon at the U.S. Open ending at 3:33 a.m. Shelton went on to reach the final, where he lost to Alexander Zverev.

Alcaraz saved six break points in the first set and overcame a break of serve in the second set by breaking straight back.

The 23-year-old Alcaraz did not drop a set in Vienna. But it was harder work in Paris and he almost went out on Friday, saving two match points against Taylor Fritz in their quarterfinal.

The 24-year-old Shelton was seeking his eighth title overall and third Masters, having twice won the Montreal title.

Shelton recently added Juan Carlos Ferrero to his coaching staff, following on from Alcaraz's split with long-time coach Ferrero last year.

There is clearly no animosity between the players over that. Both congratulated each other's shots in Sunday's final, and Alcaraz made a point of walking around the net to hug Shelton and pat him on the chest after winning.