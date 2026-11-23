It must feel good, isn’t it, knowing you're playing better than the guy across the net in every aspect of the game—like Carlos Alcaraz conveyed during the start of the ATP Finals. Spain's Carlos Alcaraz poses with the trophy after victory against Germany's Alexander Zverev during the final of the ATP Finals tennis tournament, in Turin (AFP) more

It must feel good, isn’t it, grooving along in the midst of a high-stakes contest with more records on the line—like Alcaraz showcased towards the end of the ATP Finals.

It must feel good, isn't it, to sit out nearly half the year with an injured wrist, deal with another hamstring problem, play with a taped knee and still waltz on court—like Alcaraz did in defeating the current world No.1 as if he had never left.

He did. For more than four months. Less than three months on, that seems barely believable.

World No.3 Alcaraz captured the season-ending tournament beating top-ranked German Alexander Zverev 6-2, 7-6(2) in the final in Turin on Sunday. The Spaniard’s first ATP Finals triumph capped a dominant week in which he went 5-0, and an incredible run since his injury comeback in which he took four titles, three of them back-to-back.

The last trophy put him in elite company. Alcaraz is only the fourth man to win all four Grand Slams and the ATP Finals after Andre Agassi, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic. The 23-year-old began the season by becoming the youngest player to complete the career Grand Slam at the Australian Open, and ended it as the youngest to have the full set of Slams and the season-ending finale.

"This trophy is something I have been chasing for a really long time. It means the world to me," Alcaraz said. "I've been through really difficult moments within myself, with my team, and we went through everything playing great tennis."

The past week encapsulated Alcaraz's whole season. Physical issues threatened to derail him. Except, he only marched away.

Alcaraz’s fitness was in the spotlight in Turin when, in his second group stage match against Daniil Medvedev, he appeared to be struggling with a left hamstring issue. Doubts swirled around whether he could finish the event. He went 3-0 in the group stage and past Ben Shelton in a deciding-set tie-break in the semi-final. Up against the big-serving world No.1 in the final who hadn't been broken all week, Alcaraz unlocked break points in the first game and secured a break in the third. Zverev had no way back from there. Sizzling off both wings, disguising those volleys and drops with aplomb and returning with sting, Alcaraz was headed just one way—towards the finish line.

Alcaraz’s fitness was in the spotlight through the season when, after winning in Australia and Doha, he suffered a wrist injury in Barcelona in April. Cautious about the rehab and coy about a hurried return, he remained sidelined from mid April to late August.

The Spaniard credited his team, with a somewhat new setup this year without his long-time coach Juan Carlos Ferrero, for keeping him on track physically and mentally during the injury-hampered period.

"At some point, I realised how good I have to feel off the court in my life to go and hit the practice court with anger, with motivation," said the seven-time Slam winner. "They did a really good job off the court, coming from the injury, always saying positive things."

Alcaraz reached the US Open quarter-finals in his first step on the comeback trail. Then, he kicked on with two ATP 500 titles in Tokyo and Vienna, the ATP Paris Masters and the ATP Finals.

This was a season in which Alcaraz produced a 16-1 win-loss record in his first three tournaments and 21-1 across the last five. This was a season in which Alcaraz navigated various physical troubles at different points. This was a season in which Alcaraz signed off with a 47-5 win-loss record and six titles, including one Slam, one Masters and the ATP Finals.

Stop-start season. Solid stats, unstoppable spells.