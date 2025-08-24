From Serena Williams' daughters to Roger Federer's set of twins: Meet children of Tennis legends

In a new clip from her upcoming documentary Naomi Osaka: The Second Set, the four-time Grand Slam winner candidly discusses her experience with postpartum depression following the birth of her daughter, Shai, in 2023. Serena Williams with her daughters.(Instagram/olympiaohanian)

According to the Today report, Naomi Osaka revealed that despite being aware of the challenges many women face postpartum, she believed her knowledge to avoid the symptoms. “I also had extremely bad postpartum and I did not know how to deal with it well,” she was quoted in the Today report and admitted the inner conflict of wanting her daughter to see her birth as a gift while feeling like a ‘shell’ of herself during those early months.

Osaka, in interviews, revealed that Shai inspired her to make a tennis comeback. She was quoted in another People report saying she wanted to play long enough for her daughter to watch her on court.

Tennis stars and their growing families

While Osaka is navigating her journey through motherhood, mental health, and her tennis career, she is not alone in this. The sport is witnessing a heartwarming trend of tennis stars embracing family life, with their children often capturing the public’s attention.

From Serena Williams’ daughters to Roger Federer’s twin sets, these young ones not only showcase their personality but also hint at a future where they may follow in their parents’ footsteps on the court.

Serena Williams

Serena Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian are proud parents to Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr and Adira River. While Olympia is a social media sensation known for twinning with her mother and trying her hand at tennis, she prefers dance and piano, the People report stated.

Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal and wife Mery Perello welcomed their first son, Rafael Jr, in 2022 and their second child, Miquel, in August 2025. The People report added that Nadal keeps family life private, but had recently revealed that Rafael Jr enjoys being outdoors. The Tennis star added he does not expect his son to pursue tennis, but he will support any passion he chooses.

Roger Federer

Roger Federer and his wife Mirka are parents to two sets of twins: Myla and Charlene (2009) and Leo and Lenny (2014). Federer recently told the news outlet that while his other kids enjoy soccer, skiing, and other artistic endeavors, Leo is the only one who is genuinely interested in tennis.

Novak Djokovic

While Novak Djokovic's daughter Tara (2022) favors ballet and gymnastics, Novak Djokovic's son Stefan (born 2014) has a growing interest in tennis but plays it voluntarily. Tara made the headlines when she was seen reading quietly courtside while her father played during the Wimbledon 2024 tournament.

Caroline Wozniacki

With the birth of little Max in July 2025, Caroline Wozniacki and former NBA player David Lee are now parents to three children: Olivia, James, and Max. Though it is unclear if Olivia will follow in her mother's footsteps, she frequently joins Wozniacki on the court.

Daniil Medvedev

Daniil Medvedev and his wife Daria welcomed two daughters in 2022 and 2025. According to the People report, Medvedev acknowledges that becoming a father has changed his life and has inspired him to read parenting books in an effort to "be the best dad" he can be.

FAQs

Q1: Which tennis player’s child is most interested in the sport?

Roger Federer’s son Leo shows the strongest interest, while Djokovic’s son Stefan is also passionate about tennis.

Q2: How many children does Serena Williams have?

Serena has two daughters: Olympia, born in 2017, and Adira, born in 2023.

Q3: Has Naomi Osaka spoken about motherhood?

Yes, Osaka has opened up about postpartum struggles and says her daughter Shai, motivates her to continue playing tennis.

Q4: Which tennis stars recently welcomed babies?

Caroline Wozniacki gave birth to her third child in July 2025, and Rafael Nadal welcomed his second child in August 2025.