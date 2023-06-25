'I can beat most top seeds...': Murray makes bombshell Wimbledon prediction after early Queen's defeat

Andy Murray won't be seeded in this year's Wimbledon and is expected to receive a tough draw at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Murray needed to at least reach the quarter-finals of the Queen's Club Championship, but instead crashed to 3-6 1-6 defeat vs Alex de Minaur in the Round of 32. Andy Murray in action.(Action Images via Reuters)

Murray entered the tournament in good form, having won ten consecutive matches, his best since 2017. He bagged two ATP Challenger Tour titles in a row after winning in Surbiton and Nottingham. He needed to reach atleast the quarter-finals at Queen's to get a seeding.

Speaking during the post-match press conference, Murray revealed that it didn't worry him as he knew he could beat most top seeds in Wimbledon. "I don't think I felt any extra pressure, it has nothing to do with my poor performance against De Minaur, it's something I've managed well in the last two weeks. In any case, I feel I can beat most of the top seeds in the Wimbledon tournament because there are a lot of them that don't feel comfortable on grass," he said.

The two-time Wimbledon champion also revealed that he won't be participating in any tournament next week, as he will need to rest. "Next week I won't play in the tournament, I think it's time to rest a little physically and mentally, recharge your batteries and get back to work. I just need to serve well and keep working on my mobility on the pitch", he said.

"I lost against a great player on this surface, but the sensations I've had in the last two weeks have been magnificent, not only in the competition, but also in training with some of the best opponents in the world. I know my level is there, I just need to take a few days off and dedicate ten days to training with intensity", he further added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON