Injured Berrettini withdraws to send Tsitsipas into last eight
Matteo Berrettini withdrew from his Australian Open fourth-round match against Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas on Monday due to an abdominal strain, the Italian ninth seed said.
Berrettini suffered the injury during his win against Russian Karen Khachanov in the third round on Saturday. He had a medical time out during the match but was able to continue.
"Abdominal ... I felt it during the previous match against Khachanov and it's worse than I thought so I cannot play," said Berrettini, who had been due to play Tsitsipas in the final match at Rod Laver Arena on Monday.
The walkover sent fifth seed Tsitsipas into the next round where he will meet Spain's Rafa Nadal for a place in the last four of the year's opening Grand Slam.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Injured Berrettini withdraws to send Tsitsipas into last eight
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ash Barty into Australian Open quarterfinals
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bad back? What bad back? Rafael Nadal rolls to 43rd Slam QF
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Merciless Medvedev moves into last eight in Melbourne
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Djokovic dispels injury fears to see off Raonic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ankita rallies to win opener at Phillip Island Trophy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Zverev reaches last eight with easy win over Lajovic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Halep battles past Swiatek in Melbourne to avenge Paris loss
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kenin's Melbourne woes worsen with loss to unranked Australian teen
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kyrgios mocks Djokovic with grand entrance
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Osaka so much more than a hardcourt specialist: Coach
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Down but not out, Serena Williams into Australian Open QFs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dimitrov upsets Thiem to reach quarterfinal in Australian Open
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Free spirit' Hsieh rolls into maiden Grand Slam quarter-final
- The unseeded 35-year-old from Taiwan has long been considered a doubles specialist but has developed a knack of knocking off top players in singles matches in recent years.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Serena Williams in Australian Open quarterfinals
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox