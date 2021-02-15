Merciless Medvedev moves into last eight in Melbourne
Daniil Medvedev firmed as an Australian Open contender when he brushed aside Mackenzie McDonald 6-4 6-2 6-3 to reach the quarter-finals and extend his winning streak to 18 matches on Monday.
The fourth-seeded Russian won his first career five-set match in the third round but there was no need for a prolonged spell in the sun to see off McDonald on Margaret Court Arena.
World number 192 McDonald had some luck going to the net but could not match the power of Medvedev's serve or the intensity the Russian brought to bear on big points.
Medvedev converted six of the seven break points he carved out, the last to win the match and set up a last-eight clash with compatriot Andrey Rublev or Norwegian Casper Ruud.
'Free spirit' Hsieh rolls into maiden Grand Slam quarter-final
The unseeded 35-year-old from Taiwan has long been considered a doubles specialist but has developed a knack of knocking off top players in singles matches in recent years.
Rafael Nadal into 4th round in Australia; back seems OK
Nadal is chasing a men's record 21st major title but entered the tournament with back stiffness and without any competitive matches in 2021. He reached the fourth round at Melbourne Park for the 14th time in 16 trips.
