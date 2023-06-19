Nick Kyrgios' Wimbledon chances in major doubt over injury withdrawal after Novak Djokovic claim

Nick Kyrgios is considered one of the biggest threats to win the men’s singles title at Wimbledon this year, with his powerful game and experience in reaching the final last year making him a legitimate contender yet again. However, his participation at this year’s Championships have been thrown into doubt, with the Australian pulling out of the preparatory event being held in Halle, Germany this week. Australia's Nick Kyrgios during his second round match against Spain's Rafael Nadal (REUTERS)

Kyrgios has missed the beginning of the 2023 tennis season due to knee injuries which forced him to undergo surgery in January, preventing him from competing at his home open in Australia. He undertook that surgery with ambitions of being ready in time for Wimbledon, to give himself a chance of repeating his run and potentially doing one better this year.

It hasn’t been a good lead-up to the marquee event of the tennis season, however, as the world number 31 lost in straight sets to Chinese Wu Yibing at the Stuttgart event last week. His withdrawal from Halle is even more concerning: Kyrgios reached the semifinals last year, and losing those ranking points might see him lose a seeding spot at Wimbledon, should he regain fitness in time.

Kyrgios is scheduled to play in Mallorca next week, and that might serve as an indication of both his fitness and form ahead of Wimbledon. Kyrgios was heard complaining about his knee in his loss to Wu, stating he felt pain in it even during basic movements.

Kyrgios took to his Twitter account after that loss to ask for more patience from his supporters. “Be patient with me my fans please. It’s a process to get back to where I was. I know it’s hard for you to see me perform like today, but I need more time and hopefully can get back to where I was,” wrote the Australian, a clear indication that he does not feel at a hundred percent just yet.

Kyrgios is consistently one of the biggest draws at the tournament he enters, both for the raw skill he brings to the tennis court, and the sideshow of his explosive personality which can often be entertaining in its own right.

Tennis fans will be hoping to see Kyrgios fit in time for Wimbledon for those reasons, with a fit Kyrgios being capable of defeating anyone on tour, with his huge serve and style built for a grasscourt. Novak Djokovic will attempt to win his fifth consecutive Wimbledon this tournament, and players such as Carlos Alcaraz believe his greatest threat is the Australian.

Kyrgios still has two weeks to find fitness in time for Wimbledon, which begins on July 3.

