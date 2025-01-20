Menu Explore
Novak Djokovic leaves Jim Courier stunned, tennis legend opens up on controversial Australian Open interview snub

ByHT Sports Desk
Jan 20, 2025 06:04 AM IST

After his win vs Jiri Lehecka, Novak Djokovic controversially refused a courtside interview with two-time Australian Open champion Jim Courier.

Sunday, January 19, turned out to be the day when Novak Djokovic made his wrath known to the Australian Open crowd at Rod Laver Arena, in Melbourne. After defeating Czech ace Jiri Lehecka, the World No. 7 controversially refused a courtside interview with tennis legend Jim Courier, which left everyone confused.

Novak Djokovic leaves after a press conference at the Australian Open.(AFP)
Novak Djokovic leaves after a press conference at the Australian Open.(AFP)

The Serbian star downed Lehecka 6-3 6-4 7-6 (7-4) in a match, where the crowd was against him. After his win, he walked towards two-time Australian Open winner Courier for the courtside interview, but then took the mic from him to just thank the crowd, and then he walked. Although, he did stay back for a couple of minutes to sign autographs.

Also Read: Djokovic controversially refuses Australian Open interview, demands apology for ‘insults’ and ‘mockery of Serbian fans’

Then he explained his actions in the post-match press conference, which he started off by blaming Nine Network reporter Tony Jones and demanded an apology for offensive and racist insults. The reason, he denied the interview, was due to Nine Network being the official broadcasters of the Grand Slam event in Melbourne.

Jim Courier opens up on Novak Djokovic snub

Speaking to Eurosport, Courier revealed that he was equally confused by Djokovic’s refusal, and he wasn’t informed that it would happen. “No, I had no idea. I had no idea that was going to happen,” he said.

“But there is no obligation for these players to that. It is an opportunity for them to talk to the people in the stadium and the fans around the world who might be watching on various channels.

“But a player can opt out. Initially I thought there might… sometimes if a player is injured or cramping they might opt out of it but I don’t think it was that. I hope we will get a little more colour on it at some point,” he added.

During the match, Djokovic was also visibly annoyed by the Rod Laver crowd. In the third set specially, the spectators tried to distract the Serbian and put him off guard, when he was trying to serve, and even the chair umpire had to intervene.

Although Djokovic snubbed Courier, he did speak to a presenter from Eurosport on court, where he opened up on his struggles with different types of crowds.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
See More
