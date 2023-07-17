Rafael Nadal's million-dollar message after Alcaraz ends Djokovic's Wimbledon reign to protect Federer's record

Carlos Alcaraz pulled off an absolute stunner on Sunday evening on Centre Court. Despite the achievements in his young career, and thorough dominance in the grass court season in the build-up to the 2023 Wimbledon final, he was the underdog against seven-time winner and history-seeking Novak Djokovic. After being hammered in the opening set, Alcaraz bounced back to beat Djokovic in an enthralling five-setter on Centre Court to keep Roger Federer's Open Era record at the SW19 intact. Moments after the win, Rafael Nadal, the last Spaniard to have won a Wimbledon trophy, sent out a classy message to Alcaraz. Rafael Nadal shares a classy message for new Wimbledon winner Carlos Alcaraz

Nadal was not part of the 2023 Championships owing to his hip surgery. Having incurred an injury on his hip during his second-round loss in Australian Open in January, Nadal missed the first-half of the season, including the French Open and is likely to be out of the remainder as he had already started with his rehabilitation.

Despite being out of the contest, he had his eyes on the proceedings as fellow young Spaniard made his way into the Wimbledon final and stunned the reigning four-time champion Djokovic. Hence, moments after the big win, Nadal was among the first tennis players to have reacted on social media as he sent out a message for the 20-year-old.

He tweeted: "Congratulations @carlitosalcarazz . You have given us immense joy today and for sure our pioneer in Spanish tennis, Manolo Santana, has also been cheering wherever he is as a member of Wimbledon whom you have joined today. A very strong hug and enjoy the moment Champion!!! We're having a great time with our team!"

Alcaraz emulates Nadal

Alcaraz, who has looked up to Rafael Nadal all through his life, has emulated his fellow Spanish idol by becoming a Wimbledon finalist at the age of 20. However, as young as Alcaraz is, the record for being the youngest man to win a Wimbledon belongs to Boris Becker, who won the Grand Slam at 17 years of age. Astonishingly, former Swiss sensation Martina Hingis is the youngest ever to win a Wimbledon title, having won the title in 1997.

