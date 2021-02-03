IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Tennis / Serena Williams keeps rolling in tuneup for Australian Open
Serena Williams celebrates after winning her match against Bulgaria's Tsvetana Pironkova(REUTERS)
Serena Williams celebrates after winning her match against Bulgaria's Tsvetana Pironkova(REUTERS)
tennis

Serena Williams keeps rolling in tuneup for Australian Open

Now that she's at Melbourne Park, though, she's making the most of her time in the Yarra Valley Classic to prepare for next week's Australian Open.
READ FULL STORY
AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 03:29 PM IST

It's a rare thing for Serena Williams to play a tournament the week leading into one of the tennis Grand Slams.

Now that she's at Melbourne Park, though, she's making the most of her time in the Yarra Valley Classic to prepare for next week's Australian Open.

The 23-time major champion beat Tsvetana Pironkova 6-1, 6-4 on Wednesday to advance to the quarterfinals. She's still on track for a semifinal match against top-ranked Ash Barty.

Williams had a tough win over Pironkova at last year's U.S. Open, and then withdrew from their scheduled match at the French Open because of an Achilles injury.

That kept Williams on the sidelines until last week. She played her opening matches in Australia in a long-sleeve top.

But it was warmer Wednesday, and Williams came out hot. She won the first set in 28 minutes and made Pironkova struggle for almost every point. The Bulgarian rallied in the second set and saved three match points before Williams finished it off with a powerful service return forcing an error.

Williams was later asked when was the last time she played a warmup tournament so close to a major.

The U.S. Open, last year, was her short answer. Then she elaborated.

“But before that, before this whole pandemic, I could count the times on one finger I’ve done that," she said. “I’m just happy to be out here in any circumstances. It’s so cool after what the world went through the last 12 months. Very special to be out here."

Williams won her last major title at the 2017 Australian Open, when she was pregnant with her daughter, Olympia. She's still chasing Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 Grand Slam singles titles.

Barty looked like the top-ranked player in the first set, then struggled for a while in a 6-0, 4-6, 6-3 win over No. 52-ranked Marie Bouzkova.

“Coming off a night match, I'm an early riser so I didn't get a lot of sleep last night," the 2019 French Open champion said. “I felt in the middle of the match I pressed a little bit ... but I was happy to get the win on my terms at the end."

Barty will play Shelby Rogers in the quarterfinals.

On the bottom half of the draw, defending Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin fended off Jessica Pegula 5-7, 7-5, 6-2 in a spirited comeback. Kenin was a set and trailed 4-1 before making her revival.

There were 89 matches scheduled at the Australian Open site on the middle day of a compressed week of six tournaments — including three WTA events and three for the men’s tour. The crush of matches was because of a 14-day quarantine period for all players who travelled to Australia for the tournament. That, in turn, pushed the Australian Open back three weeks from its usual start.

OSAKA IN THREE

U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka advanced in the Gippsland Trophy but needed three sets after a slow start.

Osaka had a first-round bye and dropped only four games en route to her second-round win, so a 3-6, 6-3, 6-1 win over No. 371-ranked Katie Boulter was a change of pace.

She didn't mind the extra work.

“Honestly I like playing long matches, just because I can gauge the condition of the court and I feel my fitness gets better,” Osaka said. “I played a shorter match yesterday, so maybe subconsciously I made myself play a long match today.”

Second-ranked Simona Halep had a more straight-forward 6-2, 6-4 win over Laura Siegemund.

Also advancing were third-seeded Elina Svitolina, who beat former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-2, and seventh-seeded Elise Mertens, who defeated 12th-seeded Caroline Garcia 7-6 (1), 6-3.

ITALY ADVANCES

Italy is the first team through to the ATP Cup semifinals after winning the first two singles matches against France.

Fabio Fognini beat Benoit Paire 6-1, 7-6 (2) before Matteo Berrettini defeated Gael Monfils 6-4, 6-2.

Italy remains unbeaten and assured of topping Group C in the 12-team event following its 2-1 win over Austria on Tuesday.

In Wednesday’s other matches, Germany beat Canada 2-0 in the other early match. Jan-Lennard Struff downed Milos Raonic 7-6 (4), 7-6 (2) and Alexander Zverev held off Denis Shapovalov 6-7 (5), 6-3, 7-6 (4).

Canada was coming off an opening loss to defending champion Serbia and now can't make the semifinals.

Germany will play Serbia for first place in Group A on Thursday.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
serena williams australian open tsvetana pironkova
app
Close
Serena Williams celebrates after winning her match against Bulgaria's Tsvetana Pironkova(REUTERS)
Serena Williams celebrates after winning her match against Bulgaria's Tsvetana Pironkova(REUTERS)
tennis

Serena Williams keeps rolling in tuneup for Australian Open

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 03:29 PM IST
Now that she's at Melbourne Park, though, she's making the most of her time in the Yarra Valley Classic to prepare for next week's Australian Open.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rafael Nadal arrives in Melbourne for the Australian Open 2021(Getty Images)
Rafael Nadal arrives in Melbourne for the Australian Open 2021(Getty Images)
tennis

Talking points ahead of the Australian Open 2021

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 02:38 PM IST
Novak Djokovic won few friends in Australia after writing to the Grand Slam's organisers with a list of quarantine "demands" which included reduced isolation periods
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former Australian Open champion Stan Wawrinka(Twitter)
Former Australian Open champion Stan Wawrinka(Twitter)
tennis

Wawrinka beats Kukushkin to advance in Murray River Open

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 12:47 PM IST
Playing in his first competitive match since a defeat by Alexander Zverev in the Paris Masters quarter-finals last year, Wawrinka dropped a tight first set before switching gears in the next two to seal the victory.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Serena Williams(REUTERS)
File photo of Serena Williams(REUTERS)
tennis

Clock ticking as Serena Williams returns to Australia looking for 24

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 12:35 PM IST
Stuck on number 23 for four years, Williams has brushed off failures and near misses at matching Margaret Court's mark with the self-assurance of someone convinced her time will come.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Japan's Naomi Osaka makes a forehand return to Britain's Katie Boulter during a tuneup event ahead of the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)ill)(AP)
Japan's Naomi Osaka makes a forehand return to Britain's Katie Boulter during a tuneup event ahead of the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)ill)(AP)
tennis

Naomi Osaka rallies past Boulter into Gippsland last eight

AP
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 12:23 PM IST
The second seeded Osaka, who won the Australian Open in 2019, raced to a 3-0 lead in the second set but the 24-year-old Briton would not fold and had break points to put the stanza back on serve.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Sumit Nagal makes a backhand return to Lithuania's Ricardas Berankis during a tuneup tournament ahead of the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (AP)
India's Sumit Nagal makes a backhand return to Lithuania's Ricardas Berankis during a tuneup tournament ahead of the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (AP)
tennis

Short on prep time, Sumit Nagal wants to enjoy Australian Open

By Rutvick Mehta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 08:15 AM IST
With the 23-year-old Indian receiving a wild card for the Australian Open main draw and all participants having to arrive early in Melbourne for the mandatory 14-day quarantine, Nagal has not spent much time on the court.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Melbourne: India's Sumit Nagal makes a backhand return to Lithuania's Ricardas Berankis during a tuneup tournament ahead of the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. AP/PTI(AP02_01_2021_000080A)(AP)
Melbourne: India's Sumit Nagal makes a backhand return to Lithuania's Ricardas Berankis during a tuneup tournament ahead of the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. AP/PTI(AP02_01_2021_000080A)(AP)
tennis

Nagal's gut feeling says he will play top-10 player at Australian Open

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 05:44 PM IST
Nagal has been awarded a wild card entry into the hardcourt major and he will come to know about his opponent when the draw is announced on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Switzerland's Roger Federer.(AP)
File photo of Switzerland's Roger Federer.(AP)
tennis

Federer eyes 'smaller tournament' for injury comeback

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 01:32 PM IST
Federer's agent Tony Godsick said in December he was looking to build a playing calendar for the Swiss from late February onwards.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Japan's Naomi Osaka(AP)
Japan's Naomi Osaka(AP)
tennis

Osaka, Kanepi into last 16 of Gippsland Trophy

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 01:28 PM IST
In her first competitive match since winning the U.S. Open in September, the 23-year-old Japanese player sent down six aces and converted all four of her break points to seal victory in 71 minutes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Rafael Nadal(REUTERS)
File photo of Rafael Nadal(REUTERS)
tennis

Nadal sidelined, team Djokovic wins to open ATP Cup defense

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 01:10 PM IST
Top-ranked Novak Djokovic recovered from blisters that disrupted his preparation and was in his element on Rod Laver Arena as Serbia opened its ATP Cup title defense with a 2-1 win over Canada.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sebastian Korda reacts. File(AFP)
Sebastian Korda reacts. File(AFP)
tennis

For Sebastian, bettering dad Petr Korda is a good first step

By Rutvick Mehta, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:08 PM IST
Petr is more at the forefront now, adding a coaching role to his daddy duties. “My dad has always been involved in my career and will continue to be. His experience is incredibly helpful and having him guide me is great,” Sebastian said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after defeating Canada's Denis Shapovalov in their ATP Cup match in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)(AP)
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after defeating Canada's Denis Shapovalov in their ATP Cup match in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)(AP)
tennis

Djokovic down to business as Thiem bungles Italian job in ATP Cup opener

Reuters, Melbourne
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 09:14 AM IST
Blasting groundstrokes metres past the baseline, the Austrian was broken four times in a rusty display in the team-based event at Melbourne Park's John Cain Arena as world number 10 Berrettini dominated the clash of hard-hitters.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sumit Nagal returns a shot.(Getty Images)
Sumit Nagal returns a shot.(Getty Images)
tennis

Sumit Nagal begins 2021 season with defeat

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 03:08 PM IST
Nagal, who does not give up easily, suffered a rather tame 2-6 2-6 defeat in the USD 320775 ATP250 event.
READ FULL STORY
Close
United States' Serena Williams serves to Australia's Daria Gavrilova during a tuneup tournament ahead of the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne(AP)
United States' Serena Williams serves to Australia's Daria Gavrilova during a tuneup tournament ahead of the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne(AP)
tennis

Serena Williams through easily in 1st Australian Open tuneup

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 02:14 PM IST
Williams has been stalled on 23 major singles titles since the 2017 Australian Open, when she was two months’ pregnant with now-three-year-old daughter Olympia and when she beat her sister Venus in the final.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tennis player Coco Gauff of the United States is seen training at Melbourne Park as players undergo mandatory quarantine in advance of the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia, January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Kelly Defina(REUTERS)
Tennis player Coco Gauff of the United States is seen training at Melbourne Park as players undergo mandatory quarantine in advance of the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia, January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Kelly Defina(REUTERS)
tennis

Coco Gauff through in 3 tough sets in Australian Open tuneup

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 01:20 PM IST
"All the training I did in the off-season meant that I could go three tough sets," Gauff said on court after the match.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP