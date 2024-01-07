'That was the fear...': Nick Kyrgios reacts after Rafael Nadal pulls out of Australian Open 2024

In what is bad news for tennis fans, Rafael Nadal has pulled out of the 2024 Australian Open due to a hip injury, which he sustained in his quarter-final defeat at the Brisbane International. Rafael Nadal and Nick Kyrgios(Getty Images)

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Nadal informed fans that he has been forced to withdraw from the Australian Open, as he wasn't ready to perform at the maximum level in five-set matches.

“Hi all, during my last match in Brisbane I had a small problem on a muscle that as you know made me worried. Once I got to Melbourne I have had the chance to make an MRI and I have micro tear on a muscle, not in the same part where I had the injury and that’s good news. Right now I am not ready to compete at the maximum level of exigence in 5 sets matches. I’m flying back to Spain to see my doctor, get some treatment and rest,” Nadal said in a statement.

The news has left tennis fans unhappy and even Aussie tennis player Nick Kyrgios expressed his disappointment on X. Sending a message to Nadal, Kyrgios wrote, “Feel for Rafa man get better soon, that was the fear for me as well, coming back a little too soon…”

Kyrgios also won't be participating in the tournament due to a wrist injury.

Nadal has two Aus Open titles in his glittering trophy cabinet, having previously clinched it in 2009 and 2022. He sustained an injury in the Australian Open last year, which ruled him out for the entire season.

He made his comeback at the Brisbane International, but once again suffered an injury. He began his campaign with a straight-sets victory against Dominic Thiem and Jason Kubler. Then his run came to a sudden end in the quarter-final, as he lost to Jeff Thompson.