Wimbeldon 2025: Do Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz have girlfriends or are they single?

The stage for Wimbledon 2025 is set. World No. 1 Jannik Sinner will be facing World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday (July 13) on Centre Court at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club for the 2025 Wimbledon title. The two have made headlines for their performance on the court, drawing eyeballs to their upcoming final. A combination picture shows Italy's Jannik Sinner and Spain's Carlos Alcaraz ahead of the Wimbledon men's singles final. July 12, 2025. REUTERS(REUTERS)

This attention has also made fans question whether either of them has been as fortunate off-field to have a special someone to cheer for them from the front rows on Sunday.

Is Jannik Sinner single?

Sinner, 23, was recently suspected of being romantically involved with Russian model Lara Lieto. However, the Italian player cleared up the rumors in a May 2025 Italian Open press conference. “There's a lot of attention," Sinner said to the reporters, as per Tennis Up to Date. "Also, off the court, I was surprised to see some pictures, which, nothing serious. I’m not in a relationship!"

The now-single Sinner was last involved with Anna Kalinskaya, his contemporary in the tennis world and women’s world #11, as per WTA Tennis. The two were frequently spotted in public or supporting each other at their matches despite a desire to keep their relationship private.

"I like to talk about tennis, and about the sport in general. But if you're referring to private life, it's true, I want to keep it that way,” Sinner told Vanity Fair Italia in June last year. “I want to protect the people who are closest to me, keeping them out of this. I live it as a small task to be carried out, almost a duty: they helped me, as a young man, to acquire security in myself, and today in some way I want to protect them.”

Is Carlos Alcaraz single?

Alcaraz, 22, last spoke of his relationship status in a 2024 interview with the Sunday Times. "I am looking for someone," he said. "It can be difficult as a tennis player to meet the right person because you are traveling all the time."

During the opening stages of Wimbledon this year, several rumors suggested that Alcaraz might be seeing fellow tennis player Emma Raducanu. As per Men’s Journal, she shut down the rumors instantly by saying, “I've known him for years. Wimbledon 2021 was the first time I started getting to know him, and I had a good run there and then also again in the U.S. Open in 2021. We have a good relationship still.”

He was last believed to be in a relationship with his childhood friend Maria Gonzalez Gimenez who currently plays tennis for Murcia Club de Tenis, a club in Spain, recreationally.

Neither of the players has ever been married.

– By Stuti Gupta