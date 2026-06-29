What is Aryna Sabalenka and Georgios Frangulis combined net worth? All on her fiancé, wealth and huge engagement ring

Aryna Sabalenka supported the players' choice to persist with their protests at Wimbledon, emphasizing that the initiative aims to assist lower-ranked competitors rather than to benefit the top stars. Aryna Sabalenka supports player protests at Wimbledon, aiming to help lower-ranked players. Despite a record prize fund of £64.2 million. (Aryna Sabalenka/Instagram)

Following their protests at the French Open, leading ATP and WTA players are continuing their efforts at Wimbledon by restricting their mandatory media obligations to 15 minutes during the first week of the tournament.

Despite Wimbledon raising this year's total prize money to a record £64.2 million (approximately $84.8 million), players were reportedly requesting around £70 million ($92.4 million), indicating that the organizers ultimately did not meet their expectations.

"We do it for the Tour, we don't do it for ourselves. We do it for the rest of the players who are suffering to even hire a coach. It's not an easy life for lower-ranked players," Sabalenka the top-ranked WTA player, stated in a before-tournament press conference.

“It's a great start they raise the prize money. It's an amazing start. If you look over the last 10 years, if you compare the prize money to 2016, it's kind of like the same (as a percentage) because it went down,” she added. Meanwhile, several people showed interest in knowing her wealth and current relationship status.

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Meet Aryna Sabalenka's fiance Georgios Frangulis Sabalenka is now engaged to her partner Georgios Frangulis, who proposed her in March with a stunning 12-plus carat oval-cut diamond ring, catching her off guard just before the Indian Wells tournament.

“There was a really tough period where I was really happy to have him by my side, always cheering me up, always making sure that we are doing some fun stuff,” Sabalenka shared with People after they began their relationship. “But I make sure I kind of forget about tennis and focus on the good things and enjoy my life. Even when things are going wrong in my career. So yeah, he was my biggest support and yeah, really happy to have him by my side.”

Frangulis and Sabalenka were first seen together in April 2024, and he has since been a regular presence in her player’s box. As they prepare for their wedding, let us learn more about Sabalenka’s fiancé, Georgios Frangulis:

Frangulis was born and raised in São Paulo, Brazil, although his family hails from Thessaloniki, Greece. He pursued a law degree at Fundação Armando Alvares Penteado (FAAP), but he did not sit for the OAB [Brazilian Bar Association] examination. Following his graduation in 2014, he relocated to Miami, Florida, and subsequently to Venice Beach, California.

In 2016, Frangulis established Oakberry, a brand centered around açaí, which has since expanded to locations worldwide. In January 2024, Oakberry entered into a sponsorship agreement with Sabalenka.

In the same year, he married Isabella "Beh" Armentano, shortly after receiving a diagnosis of thyroid cancer. The exact timing of their separation remains uncertain.