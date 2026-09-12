The Toronto Blue Jays designated outfielder Jesus Sanchez for assignment Friday and recalled outfielder Rudy Martin Jr. from Triple-A Buffalo. Blue Jays DFA OF Jesus Sanchez, promote OF Rudy Martin Jr.

Sanchez was in his first season with the Blue Jays and batted .260 with eight homers and 35 RBIs in 99 games.

Sanchez, 28, is in his seventh major league campaign. He has a .242 career average with 81 homers, 110 doubles and 273 RBIs with the Miami Marlins , Houston Astros and Blue Jays.

However, Sanchez had recent defensive troubles in the outfield that contributed to his removal from the roster.

At the same time, he struggled with the bat after batting .329 in May. Since then, Sanchez went 22-for-102 .

Martin, 30, is in the majors for the first time since being a 25th-round pick of the Kansas City Royals in 2014.

Earlier this season, during his second stint in the Kansas City organization, the Royals traded him to the Baltimore Orioles on July 18. He was designated for assignment two days later and claimed by the Blue Jays on July 23.

Martin played in 27 games for Buffalo and batted .253 with three homers, 11 RBIs and 12 steals.

Martin has 239 steals in 614 minor league games across all levels. He has 45 this season in 91 games across Triple-A and Double-A play.

Martin also has played in the Mexican League and in independent ball during his long journey.

The Blue Jays entered Friday trailing the Cleveland Guardians by one game for the third and final American League wild-card berth. Toronto hosts the Baltimore Orioles on Friday night.

Field Level Media

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