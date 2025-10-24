Carson Wentz, Max Brosmer get bad news from Vikings coach; JJ McCarthy's Week 9 status revealed
Amid criticism around JJ McCarthy and Carson Wentz's injuries, Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell issued a major update.
Carson Wentz and Max Brosmer have been pushed down the ranks again. Amid criticism around JJ McCarthy and Wentz's injuries, Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell issued a major update. The team's 22-year-old rookie starter, who sustained an ankle injury in Week 2, has been cleared to play.
With McCarthy taking on as QB1 again, Wentz will likely be his backup, and Brosmer will be third-string. The Vikings are 3-4 this season. Their latest loss came against the Los Angeles Chargers. Next week, O'Connell and co will take on the Detroit Lions on Sunday.
After Thursday's loss, the Vikings coach was asked whether McCarthy would start next week. “If JJ is healthy, JJ will play,” he said.
This update comes as Wentz, struggling with a shoulder injury, was visibly in pain throughout the Chargers clash. He started the Week 8 game, despite being on the official injury report.
Vikings insider Alec Lewis gave an update on Wentz just before Thursday's game. “Carson Wentz's contraption on his non-throwing shoulder looks bigger than last week. Have said many times: He's playing through a pretty serious injury, must avoid hits,” he said on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. Carson Wentz completed 15 of 27 passes for 144 yards, with a touchdown and an interception.
Meanwhile, Brosmer was his official backup. The 24-year-old took over in the last two minutes of the game after Wentz was taken off.
The Vikings long to see what they have in McCarthy after the Michigan product sat out last season with a knee injury as he was being lined up as Sam Darnold’s backup. Named the starter out of training camp this season, McCarthy’s next appearance will be just his third in two seasons.
Minnesota Vikings depth chart
Quarterbacks
J.J. McCarthy
Carson Wentz
Max Brosmer
Running Backs / Fullback
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jordan Mason
Ty Chandler
Zavier Scott
C.J. Ham
Wide Receivers
Justin Jefferson
Jalen Nailor
Myles Price
Jordan Addison
Adam Thielen
Tai Felton
Tight Ends
T.J. Hockenson
Josh Oliver
Ben Yurosek
Offensive Line
Christian Darrisaw
Justin Skule
Donovan Jackson
Joe Huber
Ryan Kelly
Michael Jurgens
Will Fries
Blake Brandel
Brian O'Neill
Walter Rouse
Defensive Line / Edge
Jonathan Greenard
Bo Richter
Tyler Batty
Jonathan Allen
Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins
Jalen Redmond
Elijah Williams
Javon Hargrave
Levi Drake Rodriguez
Andrew Van Ginkel
Dallas Turner
Chaz Chambliss
Linebackers
Blake Cashman
Eric Wilson
Austin Keys
Ivan Pace Jr.
Cornerbacks
Byron Murphy Jr.
Dwight McGlothern
Isaiah Rodgers
Jeff Okudah
Safeties
Harrison Smith
Theo Jackson
Tavierre Thomas
Joshua Metellus
Jay Ward
Special Teams
Will Reichard
Ryan Wright
Andrew DePaola