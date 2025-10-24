Carson Wentz, Max Brosmer get bad news from Vikings coach; JJ McCarthy's Week 9 status revealed

Carson Wentz and Max Brosmer have been pushed down the ranks again. Amid criticism around JJ McCarthy and Wentz's injuries, Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell issued a major update. The team's 22-year-old rookie starter, who sustained an ankle injury in Week 2, has been cleared to play. Minnesota Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz answers questions after the game against the Los Angeles Chargers(AP)

With McCarthy taking on as QB1 again, Wentz will likely be his backup, and Brosmer will be third-string. The Vikings are 3-4 this season. Their latest loss came against the Los Angeles Chargers. Next week, O'Connell and co will take on the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

After Thursday's loss, the Vikings coach was asked whether McCarthy would start next week. “If JJ is healthy, JJ will play,” he said.

This update comes as Wentz, struggling with a shoulder injury, was visibly in pain throughout the Chargers clash. He started the Week 8 game, despite being on the official injury report.

Vikings insider Alec Lewis gave an update on Wentz just before Thursday's game. “Carson Wentz's contraption on his non-throwing shoulder looks bigger than last week. Have said many times: He's playing through a pretty serious injury, must avoid hits,” he said on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. Carson Wentz completed 15 of 27 passes for 144 yards, with a touchdown and an interception.

Meanwhile, Brosmer was his official backup. The 24-year-old took over in the last two minutes of the game after Wentz was taken off.

The Vikings long to see what they have in McCarthy after the Michigan product sat out last season with a knee injury as he was being lined up as Sam Darnold’s backup. Named the starter out of training camp this season, McCarthy’s next appearance will be just his third in two seasons.

Minnesota Vikings depth chart

Quarterbacks

J.J. McCarthy

Carson Wentz

Max Brosmer

Running Backs / Fullback

Aaron Jones Sr.

Jordan Mason

Ty Chandler

Zavier Scott

C.J. Ham

Wide Receivers

Justin Jefferson

Jalen Nailor

Myles Price

Jordan Addison

Adam Thielen

Tai Felton

Tight Ends

T.J. Hockenson

Josh Oliver

Ben Yurosek

Offensive Line

Christian Darrisaw

Justin Skule

Donovan Jackson

Joe Huber

Ryan Kelly

Michael Jurgens

Will Fries

Blake Brandel

Brian O'Neill

Walter Rouse

Defensive Line / Edge

Jonathan Greenard

Bo Richter

Tyler Batty

Jonathan Allen

Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins

Jalen Redmond

Elijah Williams

Javon Hargrave

Levi Drake Rodriguez

Andrew Van Ginkel

Dallas Turner

Chaz Chambliss

Linebackers

Blake Cashman

Eric Wilson

Austin Keys

Ivan Pace Jr.

Cornerbacks

Byron Murphy Jr.

Dwight McGlothern

Isaiah Rodgers

Jeff Okudah

Safeties

Harrison Smith

Theo Jackson

Tavierre Thomas

Joshua Metellus

Jay Ward

Special Teams

Will Reichard

Ryan Wright

Andrew DePaola