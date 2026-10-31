Bears face Colston Loveland injury scare ahead of Week 8 game vs Seahawks
Colston Loveland appeared on Chicago’s injury report for the first time in over a year after being limited during Thursday’s practice with a neck issue.
The Chicago Bears are preparing for their Week 8 road matchup against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football, but the team has some injury concerns emerging just three days before the contest. One of the players on the injury report is tight end Colston Loveland.
Colston Loveland limited with neck issue
Loveland appeared on Chicago’s injury report for the first time in over a year after being limited during Thursday’s practice with a neck issue. The Bears are set to return to practice on Saturday, when they will provide further updates and determine his official availability for Monday’s clash against Seattle.
The timing is particularly concerning, as Loveland had recently begun finding his rhythm in the offense. Following a relatively quiet start to the season, the 22-year-old recorded 13 receptions for 134 yards and two touchdowns.
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Overall, the Bears tight end has registered 26 catches for 244 yards and two touchdowns so far this season.
Bears injury concerns apart from Loveland
Loveland is not the only player causing concern for Chicago ahead of its matchup against the defending champions.
Chicago had counted on the longer gap between its games against New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks to help backup running back Kyle Monangai recover. However, after missing Friday’s practice with a toe injury, he is now expected to sit out his fourth straight game.
Monangai made an encouraging start to the season, recording 324 rushing yards and three touchdowns across his first four games while sharing the backfield with D’Andre Swift.
Bears receive mixed defensive injury updates
Chicago could have a more positive outlook at cornerback heading into Monday night. Tyrique Stevenson continued to participate in practice despite a hamstring issue, while Malik Muhammad, who is dealing with a toe injury, was limited.
D’Marco Jackson’s ankle injury led to a downgrade in his status following a limited session on Thursday. Meanwhile, T.J. Edwards, who is managing a hamstring issue, and Jack Sanborn, dealing with a concussion, were both able to participate fully in practice.
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With the November 2 matchup fast approaching, it remains to be seen how the Bears manage their growing injury concerns and adjust their lineup to make the most of the available squad.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More