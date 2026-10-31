Bears face Colston Loveland injury scare ahead of Week 8 game vs Seahawks

The Chicago Bears are preparing for their Week 8 road matchup against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football, but the team has some injury concerns emerging just three days before the contest. One of the players on the injury report is tight end Colston Loveland. Colston Loveland was limited during Thursday’s practice with a neck issue. (AP Photo)

Colston Loveland limited with neck issue Loveland appeared on Chicago’s injury report for the first time in over a year after being limited during Thursday’s practice with a neck issue. The Bears are set to return to practice on Saturday, when they will provide further updates and determine his official availability for Monday’s clash against Seattle.

The timing is particularly concerning, as Loveland had recently begun finding his rhythm in the offense. Following a relatively quiet start to the season, the 22-year-old recorded 13 receptions for 134 yards and two touchdowns.

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Overall, the Bears tight end has registered 26 catches for 244 yards and two touchdowns so far this season.

Bears injury concerns apart from Loveland Loveland is not the only player causing concern for Chicago ahead of its matchup against the defending champions.

Chicago had counted on the longer gap between its games against New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks to help backup running back Kyle Monangai recover. However, after missing Friday’s practice with a toe injury, he is now expected to sit out his fourth straight game.