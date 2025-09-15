Cowboys’ Marist Liufau gets support from girlfriend Sonia Citron before fame: Here's how WNBA rookie cheered him on

The Dallas Cowboys may have opened their season with a loss, but linebacker Marist Liufau still had something to smile about off the field. The second-year defender was seen sharing a sweet moment with his girlfriend, WNBA rookie Sonia Citron, before Sunday’s game at AT&T Stadium. WNBA star Sonia Citron showed up at AT&T Stadium to support her boyfriend and Dallas Cowboys player Marist Liufau.(X/@dallascowboys)

Marist Liufau's game in Week 1

Liufau entered the 2025 season with high expectations after an impressive training camp and preseason. As per SI, Many fans expected him to play a major role in the Cowboys’ defense. However, in the season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles, he was surprisingly limited to only six defensive snaps. The decision raised eyebrows, especially since the linebacker had shown flashes of promise throughout the summer.

This weekend, Liufau is expected to see a boost in playing time when the Cowboys take on the New York Giants. Head coach Mike McCarthy has praised the young linebacker for his “gritty” style of play, suggesting that more opportunities will come his way as the season progresses.

Sonia Citron shows support for Liufau

Adding to the excitement, Liufau had extra motivation with Sonia Citron cheering from the stands. The Washington Mystics guard, who recently wrapped up her first WNBA season, pulled up to the stadium in full Cowboys spirit. Citron rocked Liufau’s No. 35 jersey and even topped off her look with a cowboy hat, making the moment extra special.

This is not the first time Citron has shown her support in style. During her rookie season, she wore a custom Liufau jersey before one of her WNBA games, proving that the couple proudly back each other’s careers.

Marist Liufau and Sonia Citron's relationship

The pair’s story goes back to their college days at Notre Dame. Citron shone on the basketball court while Liufau anchored the defense on the football field. Their paths to professional success continued after Citron was selected third overall in the 2025 WNBA Draft, quickly becoming one of the league’s exciting young talents.

With Citron in the old and the spotlight growing on his development, Liufau will look to make the most of Week 2 against the Giants. If all goes well, his biggest supporter in a cowboy hat and jersey may just prove to be his good luck charm.

FAQs

Q1. Who is Marist Liufau’s girlfriend Sonia Citron?

A: Sonia Citron is a professional basketball player for the Washington Mystics in the WNBA. She was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft after a standout career at Notre Dame.

Q2. Did Sonia Citron attend Marist Liufau’s Cowboys game?

A: Yes, Sonia Citron attended the Dallas Cowboys’ Week 2 game at AT&T Stadium, where she wore Liufau’s No. 35 jersey and a cowboy hat to show her support.

Q3. How did Marist Liufau and Sonia Citron meet?

A: The couple met during their time at Notre Dame, where Liufau played football and Citron starred in basketball before both moved on to professional careers.