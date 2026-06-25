Dianna Russini salary: Former The Athletic journalist earned massive six-figure pay before resignation

Ever since photos of Dianna Russini alongside Mike Vrabel surfaced online, the former NFL reporter has found herself at the center of widespread attention. NFL reporter Dianna Russini had a remarkably high salary as a sports reporter before her departure. (X/@CollegeFBPortal)

The controversy ultimately resulted in her exit from The Athletic, where she had been employed at the time.

While much of the discussion focused on the circumstances surrounding her departure, the amount she earned during her tenure remained largely unknown until recent update brought those figures into the spotlight.

A detailed report published Wednesday by The New York Times journalists Katherine Rosman and Ken Belson revealed a wide range of new information.

Russini’s six-figure salary at The Athletics Among the most notable details was the compensation of Russini during her time at The Athletic, which is owned by The New York Times.

According to the report, she had a remarkably high salary as a sports reporter before her departure. She was earning close to $800,000 per year.

The figure was disclosed to The New York Times by a former manager familiar with her contract discussions. As noted in the report, “The Athletic paid her an annual salary of close to $800,000, according to a former manager who had knowledge of her salary negotiation.”

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She reportedly had also been negotiating a contract extension with the company, as her existing deal was scheduled to expire at the end of June.

The report further revealed that such compensation placed Russini among the highest-paid journalists within The New York Times Company.

What forced Russini’s departure Her career took a dramatic turn in April after Page Six published photos showing her spending time with Mike Vrabel at an upscale resort in Arizona. Both Russini, 43, and Vrabel, 50, are married to other people, adding to the attention surrounding the images.

At first, The Athletic stood by her as she denied being involved in a romantic relationship with Vrabel. That stance remained in place despite photos that appeared to show the pair holding hands and sharing time together in a hot tub.

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However, as further reports surfaced suggesting a possible affair, the New York Times-owned outlet opened an internal review into the matter.

The investigation ultimately preceded Russini’s resignation from her role as senior NFL insider less than a week later.