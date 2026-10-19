Duke star Kimari Robinson breaks silence amid criticism for swatting away female staffer: ‘I was completely wrong’
Duke cornerback Kimari Robinson apologized for pushing aside an athletic trainer who was tending to injured DaShawn Stone during Saturday’s loss to UNC.
Duke cornerback Kimari Robinson has issued a public apology for swatting at an athletic trainer who was providing care to one of his teammates. The incident, which was broadcast and subsequently went viral, took place during the Blue Devils' defeat against UNC on Saturday following a concerning injury to Duke safety DaShawn Stone.
Kimari Robinson issues apology
In a statement shared on social media, Robinson expressed regret for his actions and noted that he had already offered a private apology to the trainer following the game.
"I want to publicly apologize to the member of our training staff for how I acted toward her during Saturday's game. I was completely wrong, and she did not deserve that," Robinson said. "Immediately after the game, I apologized to her personally and checked to make sure she was okay."
Deep Dive
Kimari Robinson faces backlash for swatting away female staff member
Stone sustained an injury during the third quarter of Duke's 24-20 defeat against UNC and remained in the game temporarily. Medical personnel brought a stretcher to the field for Stone. However, he managed to walk back to the locker room independently.
Prior to Stone's departure, Robinson remained positioned near his injured teammate throughout the medical evaluation. When the trainer attempted to guide Robinson away from the situation, he forcefully pushed her arm aside. The video of this interaction circulated widely on Saturday, drawing considerable criticism from viewers regarding Robinson's reaction.
Robinson and Stone's bond
Robinson and Stone, both redshirt juniors in Duke's secondary, have been part of the Blue Devils' roster for four years together.
Duke's defeat to its in-state rival followed a crucial interception by Tar Heels defensive back Kenton Dopson III, who picked off Blue Devils quarterback Walker Eget with just 19 seconds left on the clock, securing a four-point victory. The Blue Devils' next challenge is an ACC conference matchup against UVA (4-3), scheduled for Friday, October 23 at 7 p.m. ET at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Virginia.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More