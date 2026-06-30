FIFA World Cup betting: What happens if games go into extra time or penalties? Rules explained

The US co-hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup has meant that millions more Americans are now betting on soccer games. As the contest entered it critical knockout phase on Sunday night- two new dimensions were added to the betting odds: extra time and penalties. The Germany vs Paraguay Round of 32 game in the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Boston was the first of the tournament to go into extra time. (Getty Images via AFP)

Starting with the Round of 32, the winner of each game progress to the next round while the loser's tournament is over. If games are not decided within the 90-minute plus stoppage time, it will go into 30-minute extra time. Two halves of 15 minutes each will be played. If the game remains a tie even after that, there will be penalty shootouts for up to five rounds to decide the winner.

Note: There is no sudden death in the FIFA World Cup 2026. Full 30 minutes of extr time will be played before a winner is decided, or the game moves to penalties.

But the key question is: What happens to your bet if the game enters extra time or enters penalty?

What Happens To Bets If A Soccer Game Enters Extra-Time And Penalties The Germany vs Paraguay Round of 32 game on Monday was the first game in the FIFA World Cup 2026 to go into extra time. And, as many who have already put a bet on the game may have noticed, the bet on the winner or loser carries over to the extra time in some cases, and in some cases, it doesn't.

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As of now, two major betting platforms are letting Americans wager on the outcomes of the games in the FIFA World Cup. Kalshi is the biggest of them, having partnered with CBS and Fox Sports for the FIFA World Cup. The other platform is Polymarket.

If you're betting on Kalshi, there are two specific betting options. First is "Regulation Time Moneyline/ Regulation Time Correct Score", where the score after 90 minutes plus stoppage time is final. You can either wager on a win or loss for a particular team or a draw. The extra time and penalties do not count in these cases.

For instance, for England's upcoming Round of 32 match vs Congo DR, Kalshi's ‘Regulation Time’ money line states: “The following market is based on the outcome after 90 minutes plus stoppage time. This does not include extra time or penalties.”

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Second comes the 'Team To Advance' money line, where bettors wager on who will progress to the next round. According to the official market rules of Kalshi, extra time and penalties count here.

The third option is: "Method of Finish". Here, money is wagered on how the game will finish, as in whether a winner will be decided within 90 minutes, or in extra time, or will it take penalties.

Similarly, for Polymarket, there are different betting options and depending on the options, it is decided whether the extra-time and penalties will count. The condition remains the same as Kalshi, with options to bet on the regulation time score, who advances to the next round, and how games will be decided.

Note: In most cases, the policies related to the specific bet will be displayed in the "Market Rules" section of the betting page on Kalshi or Polymarket.