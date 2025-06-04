IPL 2025 prize money: Here's how much winners RCB, runners-up PBKS and third place Mumbai Indians take home

Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat the Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025 final on Tuesday to lift their maiden title. After setting a target of 191 runs in the first innings, RCB managed to restrict PBKS to 184 to win the game by six runs. With the victory, Virat Kohli and co take home a whopping cheque of ₹20 crore. RCB won their maiden IPL trophy on Tuesday

A brilliant player of the match-winning spell from Krunal Pandya and solid pace bowling from trio Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood and Yash Dayal brought RCB their first-ever IPL title at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

However, the wait for Punjab Kings continues. This was their first final in 11 years. Shashank's brilliance (61* in 30 balls, with three fours and six sixes) proved inadequate for PBKS as the flush of shots came too late for the team.

After the win, Kohli, with moist eyes, kissed the Motera turf. He was consoled by his teammates before the star batter and former RCB captain celebrated with AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle.

"This win is as much for the fans as it is for the team. It's been 18 long years. I've given this team my youth, prime and experience. I've tried to win it every season, gave it everything I have," Kohli said.

“To finally have it is an unbelievable feeling. Never thought this day would come, I was overcome with emotion after the last ball was bowled. Gave each and every ounce of my energy and it's an amazing feeling.”

Here's how much RCB, PBKS and Mumbai Indians won after IPL 2025

Winner: Rs. 20 crore

Runners-up: Rs. 12.5 crore

Third place (Mumbai Indians): Rs. 7 Crore

Fourth place (Gujarat Titans): Rs. 6.5 crore

Most Valuable Player: Rs. 10 Lakh

Orange Cap: Rs. 10 Lakh

Purple Cap: Rs. 10 Lakh

Best catch: Rs. 10 Lakh

Emerging player of the season: Rs. 10 Lakh

Super Striker of the season (Most sixes): Rs. 10 Lakh

Fantasy Player of the season: Rs. 10 Lakh