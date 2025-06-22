Jasprit Bumrah's stats vs World No 1 Test batter, Joe Root, are insane - Check here

Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of India's bowlers on Saturday, picking all three England wickets in the first innings after the visitors posted a 471-run total. The pacer got rid of Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, and Joe Root to reduce the hosts to 209/3 at stumps on Day 2. Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Joe Root on Saturday (Action Images via Reuters)

Bumrah drew over 35.3% false shots in his 13 overs on Day 2. He finished with figures of 3/25. The 31-year-old continued to create chances for the visitors throughout the first innings, but the team was not able to hold on to them. He eventually overtook Pakistan great Wasim Akram to become the highest Asian wicket-taker in SENA countries.

He also holds a formidable record against the World No 1 Test batter - Joe Root. He has dismissed the former English skipper 10 times in 25 innings. Only Pat Cummins has dismissed Root more times (11).

Bowlers with Most Dismissals of Joe Root in Tests

Pat Cummins: 11 dismissals

Jasprit Bumrah: 10 dismissals

Josh Hazlewood: 10 dismissals

Nathan Lyon: 8 dismissals

Mitchell Starc: 8 dismissals

Ravindra Jadeja: 8 dismissals

Bumrah vs Root: By the Numbers

2018: Root scored 44 runs off 127 balls, dismissed twice, with 99 dots, a strike rate of 34.6, and an average of 22.

2021: Root made 150 runs off 291 balls, out four times, with 212 dots, a strike rate of 51.5, and an average of 37.5.

2022: Root scored 50 runs off 62 balls, undismissed, with 37 dots and a strike rate of 80.6.

2024: Root scored 42 runs off 79 balls, dismissed three times, with 63 dots, a strike rate of 53.2, and an average of 14.

2025: Root scored 4 runs off 11 balls, out once, with 8 dots, a strike rate of 36.4, and an average of 4.

Total: Across 570 balls, Root scored 290 runs, was dismissed 10 times, faced 419 dot balls, with a strike rate of 50.9 and an average of 29.