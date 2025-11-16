Jayden Daniels injury update: Is Commanders QB playing today vs Dolphins? Latest here

The NFL lands in Madrid for the first regular-season game on Sunday, November 16, with the Washington Commanders meeting the Miami Dolphins at Santiago Bernabeu. But the main question for the fans is whether Jayden Daniels will play for the Washington Commanders in week 11or not. Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels suffered a left-elbow dislocation in Week 9.(AP)

Latest Jayden Daniels injury update Week 11

Washington confirmed early in the week that Jayden Daniels will not suit up against the Dolphins. The team kept the announcement short, noting that Daniels' dislocated elbow, which he suffered in Week 9, has not healed enough for him to return. This is the second straight game he will miss.

The Commanders have not moved him to Injured Reserve, a decision that leaves the timeline open but also signals they are not ready to shut him down for a month. With the schedule giving Washington a bye after this weekend, Daniels gets another cushion before the next medical review.

When could Jayden Daniels return for the Washington Commanders?

Coaches have said repeatedly that the real assessment comes after Week 12. Daniels sat out Week 10, will miss Week 11, and will then have the off-week to work through mobility and strength testing.

Head coach Dan Quinn said on November 7 that avoiding surgery was “a good deal,” adding that the absence of a procedure keeps more options on the table, as per the Commanders' website.

Still, Washington sits at 3-7, and the conversation around his return has shifted slightly. If the playoff picture closes completely, the team may decide there is no urgency to rush him back.

Washington Commanders vs Miami Dolphins game broadcast details

TV Channel: NFL Network

Livestream: Fubo (free trial), NFL+ (subscriber only)

The Commanders vs. Dolphins matchup will air nationally on NFL Network, with Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma calling the game from Madrid. Jamie Erdahl handles sideline duties.

Streaming access includes Fubo, which is offering a trial for new users, as reported by USA Today.

Kickoff time for Washington Commanders vs Miami Dolphins

The game begins at 9:30 am ET from Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, marking the league’s latest international showcase and Washington’s second straight week navigating quarterback uncertainty.

FAQs

Is Jayden Daniels playing today?

No. Daniels is out for Week 11 as he continues recovering from a left-elbow dislocation.

How long will Jayden Daniels be sidelined?

The Commanders will reassess him after the Week 12 bye before deciding on a return.

Why was Jayden Daniels not placed on Injured Reserve?

IR requires a minimum four-game absence, and the team believes he may return sooner.

What channel is Commanders vs Dolphins on?

The Week 11 game airs nationally on NFL Network, with streaming on Fubo and NFL+.