Juha Miettinen crash update: What caused scary 7-car pile up during Verstappen's Nurburgring race? Video surfaces

Initial reports suggest the incident may have been triggered by oil on the track, though officials have not confirmed a definitive cause. The crash unfolded at Klostertal, a fast and technical section of the circuit just before the famous Karussell corner - an area known for high-speed risk and limited margin for error.

"During the first race of the ADAC 24h Nürburgring Qualifiers (18 April 2026), a serious accident involving seven competitors occurred in the early stages of the race. Following the collision between several vehicles, race control immediately halted the race to allow for extensive recovery and rescue operations," read the statement from the ADAC RAVENOL 24h Nürburgring.

The crash occurred early in the ADAC 24h Nurburgring Qualifiers, prompting a red flag and emergency response.

A devastating seven-car pile-up during a Nurburgring endurance race left veteran Finnish driver Juha Miettinen dead, with the event immediately stopped and later suspended. Miettinen was 66 yeas old. Four-time Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen , who was also a part of the race, reacted to his fellow driver's passing.

Driver dies despite rescue efforts Emergency crews responded quickly, but Miettinen could not be saved after being extracted from his vehicle.

"Despite the immediate arrival of emergency services, the emergency medics were unable to save the driver involved, Juha Miettinen (BMW 325i, #121), after he had been extracted from the vehicle; the driver died at the Medical Centre after all attempts at resuscitation proved unsuccessful.

"The other six drivers involved were taken to the Medical Centre and nearby hospitals for precautionary examinations. None of the injured are in a life-threatening condition."

Read More: Max Verstappen gives health update after Nurburgring crash kills Juha Miettinen: ‘How dangerous…’

Verstappen reacts to tragedy The race had drawn added global attention due to the participation of Max Verstappen, who later paid tribute to Miettinen.

"Shocked by what happened today. Motorsport is something we all love, but in times like this it is a reminder of how dangerous it can be," he said.

"Sending my heartfelt condolences to Juha's family and loved ones."

Race abandoned, tribute planned Organizers confirmed that the race would not resume on Saturday evening following the fatal incident. A minute’s silence is set to be observed during Sunday’s grid formation in memory of Miettinen.

Nurburgring’s dangerous legacy The Nurburgring, particularly its Nordschleife layout, has long been regarded as one of motorsport’s most dangerous circuits. One of its most infamous accidents involved Niki Lauda during the 1976 German Grand Prix, highlighting the track’s risks.

Nordschleife, known as the 'Green Hell' when it hosted Formula 1 in the 1960s and 70s, is a 20.8 km (12.9 miles) loop in the Eifel region of Germany. It was first opened in 1927.

The crash occurred during a qualifying event ahead of the Nurburgring 24 Hours scheduled for May, with one more qualifier still planned.