Karl-Anthony Towns, Jordyn Woods never followed James Dolan’s unusual playoff advice

“I heard about it and I can’t say that I abided by it… [Jim Dolan] really wanted them to win,” Woods said recently in the Pink Chair Questionnaire segment on NBC.

What’s even more surprising is that the Knicks star’s fiancée herself has now addressed whether the couple actually followed Dolan’s alleged guideline.

Like many others, New York Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns’ fiancée Jordyn Woods reportedly wasn’t pleased after the team’s owner jokingly suggested a “sex ban” ahead of the NBA playoffs.

One of the more unusual narratives to emerge recently involves team owner James Dolan , who reportedly delivered a motivational talk to players ahead of the playoff push, during which he emphasized discipline and suggested certain personal sacrifices, including abstaining from sexual activity, to maintain focus on the title run.

Stories around the New York Knicks’ landmark success are continuing to grow, as the franchise finally ended a 53-year championship drought and returned to the top of the NBA.

Earlier, Karl-Anthony Towns also confirmed that Jordyn Woods “didn’t like” James Dolan’s suggestion

“I’m a happily engaged man, I will definitely say, when I came home, and I told my fiancée what he said, she didn’t like to hear that one,” the Knicks star said.

He also admitted that he did not follow Dolan’s suggestion, adding, “I would say she’s very happy.”

Dolan urged playoff discipline, sacrifice Dolan’s lengthy speech to the Knicks later went viral after players Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart shared excerpts on their “Roommates” podcast. In the remarks, the businessman told the team, “I had this idea that maybe you should give up sex for the next 10 weeks.”

The team owner also suggested that players should avoid explicitly framing it as a “no sex” rule.

Instead, he advised that it should be presented in a more thoughtful way, encouraging them to communicate their playoff focus and commitment to their partners, ensuring they understood the level of dedication required.

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“Go home, talk to your wives. Don’t tell them you’re not going to have sex, and don’t tell them it was my idea. But let them know what this is going to be like, what your commitment is going to be like, and how they’re going to have to sacrifice too,” said Dolan.

Additionally, Dolan reportedly offered to cover the cost of championship rings for the partners and spouses of every Knicks player, should the team go on to win the title.