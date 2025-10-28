Lamar Jackson injury update: Will Ravens QB play vs Dolphins in Week 9? Coach John Harbaugh says…

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson remained sidelined in the past three NFL games, including Sunday's 30-16 win against the Chicago Bears. Jackson was ruled out due to a hamstring injury that he had sustained against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4. Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson was ruled out due to a hamstring injury in Week 4.(Getty Images via AFP)

In a major relief to the Ravens, a positive update on the two-time MVP’s potential return has now been revealed. Jackson is expected to make a comeback from his injury and start Thursday night's game against the Miami Dolphins, ESPN quoted coach John Harbaugh as saying.

Lamar Jackson to be back soon

"I feel very confident about it," Harbaugh said. "It was a great walkthrough for him (Jackson). He looked great.”

Prior to his injury, Jackson led the NFL with a 130.5 passer rating, throwing 10 touchdowns and one interception, as per ESPN. Jackson was estimated as a full participant in the team's walkthrough on Monday.

A devastating injury

Jackson hurt his hamstring in Kansas City on September 28 when he had to leave in the third quarter of his side’s 37-20 defeat. The 28-year-old made a comeback to practice last week as a limited participant on Wednesday and Thursday.

Also Read: Adrian Peterson arrested: What charges does ex-NFL star face; past criminal record

Jackson’s participation has proved to be vital for the Ravens. Since 2018, the Ravens have been 74-32 (.698), including playoffs, with Jackson as their starting quarterback. Without him, during that time period, the Ravens are 5-12 (.294).

In his eight-year career, Jackson is 2-0 in his first game after being sidelined.

In their last game, the Ravens got the better of the Chicago Bears, registering a 30-16 win. The defeat ended their four-game winning streak on Sunday. Ravens, on the other hand, brought their four-game losing run to an end with the win over the Bears.

For the Ravens, their backup quarterback, Tyler Huntley, played a key role in the game, completing 17 of 22 passes for 186 yards and one touchdown while adding 53 yards on the ground.

Also Read: Mahomes, Marcus Mariota commit brutal errors at Chiefs vs Commanders; NFL crew slammed

FAQs:

Who will the Baltimore Ravens face next?

The Baltimore Ravens will next be up against the Miami Dolphins.

Who won the match between the Baltimore Ravens and the Chicago Bears?

The Baltimore Ravens claimed a 30-16 victory over the Chicago Bears.

What is the latest update on Lamar Jackson’s potential return?

Jackson is expected to make a comeback from his injury and start Thursday night's game against the Miami Dolphins, coach John Harbaugh said.