MicahJo Barnett cause of death: What happened to William Jewell RB? Details from Fort Lewis game
William Jewell RB MicahJo Barnett died after a medical emergency during the season opener against Fort Lewis College, prompting suspension of the game.
The college football season opener game between William Jewell College, Missouri and Fort Lewis College, Colorado, on Saturday was suspended amid the death of William Jewell RB, MichahJo Barnett after an emergency during the game.
Paramedics responded to the field and MichahJo Barnett taken to a hospital. However, the school announced a couple of hours later that the running back of the college in Liberty, Missouri passed away.
“William Jewell College and the Liberty community mourn the passing of MicahJo Barnett,” the statement read. “Our thoughts and prayers are with MicahJo’s family, teammates, friends, coaches, and faculty and staff.”
A cause of death was not announced by the school. However, exclusive details on the case were reported by Newsweek.
MichahJo Barnett's Cause Of Death: Did He Have Any Illness?
Newsweek reported citing a spokesperson from William Jewell College that MicahJo Barnett was not suffering from an illness or had a health condition that would have prevented him from taking part in Saturday afternoon's game against Fort Lewis.
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"The College has no details as to the nature/cause," the spokesperson said about the emergency that MicahJo Barnett may have suffered. No further details about the situation were released by the school or the family of MicahJo Barnett.
RedditCFB, an account for college football-related discussion, shared details of the incident based on the eyewitness accounts from those present at Saturday's game. It stated that the Jewell Cardinal star suffered “seizure-like symptoms,.
According to The Athletic, Liberty Fire and EMS responded to the situation around 12:20pm CDT. The paramedics attempted to resuscitate him before taking him away in an ambulance. The Liberty North High School alum was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Jewell President Speaks To Media
Jewell President Dr. Dave Van Horn spoke to the media after the incident. He revealed that MicahJo Barnett was a business major at William Jewell and was native of Liberty.
"I want to say that we appreciate the response that we received from the Sheriff's Office," Horn said, "the police department, the EMS department, our school, the physician for the team."
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"Our partners have been reaching out to us and have given us great support during this time and this evening at eight o'clock there will be a candlelight service that is held on the quad of our campus in memory of Micah Joe," he added. "And so our hearts are heavy and we just appreciate all the support that we have received from the greater community."
Fort Lewis College Sends Condolences
Fort Lewis College also released a statement on Saturday after the tragic death of MicahJo Barnett.
"Fort Lewis College Athletics extends its deepest condolences to the William Jewell College community following the tragic passing of a Cardinals football student-athlete, MicahJo Barnett," Fort Lewis Director of Athletics Shawn Jakubowski said to CBS News in a statement
"Our hearts are with his family, friends, teammates, coaches, and everyone at William Jewell during this incredibly difficult time. Fort Lewis College counseling staff is reaching out to our football team to ensure our players and staff have the support they need."
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More