MicahJo Barnett cause of death: What happened to William Jewell RB? Details from Fort Lewis game

The college football season opener game between William Jewell College, Missouri and Fort Lewis College, Colorado, on Saturday was suspended amid the death of William Jewell RB, MichahJo Barnett after an emergency during the game. MicahJo Barnett (L) and the logo of William Jewell. (William Jewell/ X)

Paramedics responded to the field and MichahJo Barnett taken to a hospital. However, the school announced a couple of hours later that the running back of the college in Liberty, Missouri passed away.

“William Jewell College and the Liberty community mourn the passing of MicahJo Barnett,” the statement read. “Our thoughts and prayers are with MicahJo’s family, teammates, friends, coaches, and faculty and staff.”

A cause of death was not announced by the school. However, exclusive details on the case were reported by Newsweek.

MichahJo Barnett's Cause Of Death: Did He Have Any Illness? Newsweek reported citing a spokesperson from William Jewell College that MicahJo Barnett was not suffering from an illness or had a health condition that would have prevented him from taking part in Saturday afternoon's game against Fort Lewis.

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"The College has no details as to the nature/cause," the spokesperson said about the emergency that MicahJo Barnett may have suffered. No further details about the situation were released by the school or the family of MicahJo Barnett.

RedditCFB, an account for college football-related discussion, shared details of the incident based on the eyewitness accounts from those present at Saturday's game. It stated that the Jewell Cardinal star suffered “seizure-like symptoms,.

According to The Athletic, Liberty Fire and EMS responded to the situation around 12:20pm CDT. The paramedics attempted to resuscitate him before taking him away in an ambulance. The Liberty North High School alum was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Jewell President Speaks To Media Jewell President Dr. Dave Van Horn spoke to the media after the incident. He revealed that MicahJo Barnett was a business major at William Jewell and was native of Liberty.

"I want to say that we appreciate the response that we received from the Sheriff's Office," Horn said, "the police department, the EMS department, our school, the physician for the team."

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"Our partners have been reaching out to us and have given us great support during this time and this evening at eight o'clock there will be a candlelight service that is held on the quad of our campus in memory of Micah Joe," he added. "And so our hearts are heavy and we just appreciate all the support that we have received from the greater community."

Fort Lewis College Sends Condolences Fort Lewis College also released a statement on Saturday after the tragic death of MicahJo Barnett.

"Fort Lewis College Athletics extends its deepest condolences to the William Jewell College community following the tragic passing of a Cardinals football student-athlete, MicahJo Barnett," Fort Lewis Director of Athletics Shawn Jakubowski said to CBS News in a statement

"Our hearts are with his family, friends, teammates, coaches, and everyone at William Jewell during this incredibly difficult time. Fort Lewis College counseling staff is reaching out to our football team to ensure our players and staff have the support they need."