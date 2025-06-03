RCB vs PBKS score today: What is the highest target successfully chased in IPL finals?

IPL final score: The Royal Challengers Bengaluru posted 190/9 against the Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. Chasing a 191-run target, PBKS lost youngster Priyansh Arya (24 off 19) in the powerplay. Royal Challengers Bengaluru posted a 191-run target against the Punjab Kings on Tuesday(REUTERS)

This comes after Virat Kohli (43 off 35) top-scored for RCB in the first innings. The former captain's knock was followed by contributions from Liam Livingstone (25) and Jitesh Sharma (24), helping the team reach 190 runs in 20 overs. PBKS bowlers Arshdeep Singh and Kyle Jamieson took three wickets each.

RCB vs PBKS LIVE SCORE, IPL 2025 Final

Brief Scores: RCB: 190/9 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 43, Rajat Patidar 26; Arshdeep Singh 3/40, Kyle Jamieson 3/48, Yuzvendra Chahal 1/37) vs Punjab Kings.

Chasing 191, Shreyas Iyer and co got off to a brisk start. It was a spectacular catch by Phil Salt off Josh Hazlewood's bowling that got rid of Priyansh Arya.

Highest Target Chased in IPL Finals

The record for the highest run chase in an IPL Final belongs to Kolkata Knight Riders. Led by Gautam Gambhir, the three-time IPL champions managed to chase down 200 runs against the Punjab Kings, then Kings XI Punjab, in 2014. Manish Pandey led the chase then, slamming 94 runs off 50 balls.

Other Notable Chases

191: KKR vs. Chennai Super Kings (CSK), 2012 final.

179: CSK vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), 2018 final.

171: CSK vs. Gujarat Titans (GT), 2023 final.

164: Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs. CSK, 2008 final.

The 2025 final target of 191 by PBKS, if successfully chased, would rank as the second-highest chase in IPL final history, surpassing the 191 in 2012.

RCB vs PBKS IPL Final Playing 11

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarawal, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Impact Subs: Rasikh Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Tim Seifert, Swapnil Singh, Suyash Sharma.

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Priyansh Arya, Josh Inglis(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Kyle Jamieson, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Punjab Kings Impact Subs: Prabhsimran Singh, Praveen Dubey, Suryansh Shedge, Xavier Bartlet, Harpreet Brar