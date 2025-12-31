Trevon Diggs to Packers could be a reality; ex-Cowboys star reacts to shocking waiver decision

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs was released by the Dallas Cowboys. He could be a potential candidate for the Green Bay Packers for the playoff season. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)(AP) The Dallas Cowboys have released Trevon Diggs. He could be a potential candidate for the Green Bay Packers for the playoff season. The Dallas Cowboys have released cornerback Trevon Diggs, and now a free agent as he goes through the NFL waiver process over the next 24 hours. He can sign with any of the other 31 teams if he is not claimed.

Potential suitors: Packers interested?

Shortly after his release, Diggs told NFL Network's Jane Slater that he would like to join a club that is trying to add another player for the playoffs.

For the whole season, the Green Bay Packers' CB room has been a hot topic of conversation, and they might have an addition right in front of them. The Wild Card opponent that the Packers are awaiting in Week 18 could be Diggs.

According to Tom Pelissero, that team would be liable for Diggs' $472,222 guaranteed game-day check if he were claimed.

Diggs may be a highly attractive addition to the Packers, who are hoping to make a postseason push and have several question marks in their secondary.

Why would packers be interested?

The Packers' two starting boundary cornerbacks, Keisean Nixon and Carrington Valentine, have both had difficulties in recent weeks.

Nixon has recorded two games with a sub-55 overall grade and a sub-58 coverage grade on PFF during the Packers' three-game losing streak. This season, he has also given up seven touchdowns and 548 receiving yards.

Valentine finished the last two games with an overall grade of 54 or below and a coverage grade of 53 or lower on Pro Football Focus.

This can be a mutually beneficial landing site. The Packers need assistance in the secondary, and Diggs wants to play for a playoff season club and contribute there.

Moreover, Diggs may find the Packers more appealing because of that friendship, even though Parsons is out due to an ACL tear.

Trevon Diggs performance and release

The former Alabama cornerback, who was selected by the Cowboys in the second round in 2020, excelled at the professional level and went on to set franchise records before leading the league in interceptions in 2021.

In his first two seasons, he was named to the First Team All-Pro and received two Pro Bowl selections.

Diggs had a total of 17 interceptions in his first three seasons before an unfortunate turn in his health. In his second year alone. including 11 interceptions for a total of 142 yards and two pick-sixes.

Diggs's availability was severely restricted after he tore his ACL in 2023. He only played in 21 games across three seasons in 2024 and 2025 due to persistent knee problems and a concussion he suffered during an at-home incident.