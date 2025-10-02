Trey Benson backups revealed: Exploring Cardinals depth chart amid injury concerns

The Arizona Cardinals have lost running back James Conner for the season. To make matters worse, their new starting running back, Trey Benson, has been placed on Injured Reserve. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Benson was being placed on the injured reserve due to his knee injury. Schefter stated that Benson banged his knee at the end of his side’s 23-20 loss to the Seattle Seahawks last week, and he will miss the next 4-6 weeks because of the injury, which required arthroscopic surgery on his meniscus. Will Arizona Cardinals’ Trey Benson play against Titans after injury? Find out(AP)

“Another RB whose status for Sunday is now in question: Cardinals RB Trey Benson. Near the end of last Thursday’s game vs. the Seahawks, Benson banged his knee. It is not thought to be serious, but his status for Sunday now is in question,” read the post shared by Schefter on X.

Another post shared by Schefter read, “Injury update: Cardinals RB Trey Benson, who is being placed on injured reserve due to a knee injury, underwent arthroscopic surgery on his meniscus and now is expected to be sidelined 4-to-6 weeks, per source.”

Conner’s foot injury

As per CBS Sports, Benson, who started the season as a backup, was promoted to a larger role during Week 4 after running back James Conner endured a season-ending foot injury in a Week 3 defeat at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers.

Cards Wire reported that Benson was not present for the Cardinals' extra practice on Monday, and head coach Jonathan Gannon said that he was day-to-day. If Benson fails to take part in Sunday’s fixture, the triumvirate of Michael Carter, Emari Demercado, and Bam Knight will handle the rushing attack, as per Cards Wire.

Depth chart

Offense

Position First Second Third Fourth

WR Marvin Harrison Jr. Simi Fehoko

LT Paris Johnson Jr. Kelvin Beachum

LG Evan Brown Jon Gaines II

C Hjalte Froholdt Jon Gaines II

RG Isaiah Adams Will Hernandez

RT Jonah Williams Josh Fryar Demontrey Jacobs

TE Trey McBride Tip Reiman Elijah Higgins Travis Vokolek

WR Zay Jones Xavier Weaver

WR Michael Wilson Greg Dortch

QB Kyler Murray Jacoby Brissett

RB Trey Benson Emari Demercado Bam Knight Michael Carter

Defense

Position First Second Third

DT Darius Robinson Dante Stills

NT Dalvin Tomlinson PJ Mustipher

DT Calais Campbell

OLB Josh Sweat Jordan Burch Xavier Thomas

ILB Akeem Davis-Gaither Owen Pappoe

ILB Mack Wilson Sr. Cody Simon

OLB Baron Browning Zaven Collins

CB Max Melton Kei'Trel Clark

CB Will Johnson Elijah Jones

CB Denzel Burke Darren Hall

S Jalen Thompson Dadrion Taylor-Demerson

S Budda Baker Kitan Crawford

Special Teams

Position First Second Third Fourth

K Chad Ryland

P Blake Gillikin

LS Aaron Brewer

H Blake Gillikin

KR Greg Dortch Emari Demercado

PR Greg Dortch Xavier Weaver

