Trey Benson backups revealed: Exploring Cardinals depth chart amid injury concerns
The Arizona Cardinals will face the Tennessee Titans in Week 5.
The Arizona Cardinals have lost running back James Conner for the season. To make matters worse, their new starting running back, Trey Benson, has been placed on Injured Reserve. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Benson was being placed on the injured reserve due to his knee injury. Schefter stated that Benson banged his knee at the end of his side’s 23-20 loss to the Seattle Seahawks last week, and he will miss the next 4-6 weeks because of the injury, which required arthroscopic surgery on his meniscus.
“Another RB whose status for Sunday is now in question: Cardinals RB Trey Benson. Near the end of last Thursday’s game vs. the Seahawks, Benson banged his knee. It is not thought to be serious, but his status for Sunday now is in question,” read the post shared by Schefter on X.
Another post shared by Schefter read, “Injury update: Cardinals RB Trey Benson, who is being placed on injured reserve due to a knee injury, underwent arthroscopic surgery on his meniscus and now is expected to be sidelined 4-to-6 weeks, per source.”
Conner’s foot injury
As per CBS Sports, Benson, who started the season as a backup, was promoted to a larger role during Week 4 after running back James Conner endured a season-ending foot injury in a Week 3 defeat at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers.
Cards Wire reported that Benson was not present for the Cardinals' extra practice on Monday, and head coach Jonathan Gannon said that he was day-to-day. If Benson fails to take part in Sunday’s fixture, the triumvirate of Michael Carter, Emari Demercado, and Bam Knight will handle the rushing attack, as per Cards Wire.
Depth chart
Offense
Position First Second Third Fourth
WR Marvin Harrison Jr. Simi Fehoko
LT Paris Johnson Jr. Kelvin Beachum
LG Evan Brown Jon Gaines II
C Hjalte Froholdt Jon Gaines II
RG Isaiah Adams Will Hernandez
RT Jonah Williams Josh Fryar Demontrey Jacobs
TE Trey McBride Tip Reiman Elijah Higgins Travis Vokolek
WR Zay Jones Xavier Weaver
WR Michael Wilson Greg Dortch
QB Kyler Murray Jacoby Brissett
RB Trey Benson Emari Demercado Bam Knight Michael Carter
Defense
Position First Second Third
DT Darius Robinson Dante Stills
NT Dalvin Tomlinson PJ Mustipher
DT Calais Campbell
OLB Josh Sweat Jordan Burch Xavier Thomas
ILB Akeem Davis-Gaither Owen Pappoe
ILB Mack Wilson Sr. Cody Simon
OLB Baron Browning Zaven Collins
CB Max Melton Kei'Trel Clark
CB Will Johnson Elijah Jones
CB Denzel Burke Darren Hall
S Jalen Thompson Dadrion Taylor-Demerson
S Budda Baker Kitan Crawford
Special Teams
Position First Second Third Fourth
K Chad Ryland
P Blake Gillikin
LS Aaron Brewer
H Blake Gillikin
KR Greg Dortch Emari Demercado
PR Greg Dortch Xavier Weaver
