Trey Lathan vs West Virginia: Here's what's at stake for Kansas linebacker on Saturday

Trey Lathan, the former West Virginia linebacker, is making headlines with his strong performance at Kansas, just in time for his team’s upcoming game against his former school. Lathan, who played three seasons with the Mountaineers, has quickly become a key player for the Jayhawks this season. Kansas linebacker Trey Lathan will face his former team West Virginia on Saturday. Here is all you need to know.(X/@treylathan5)

Lathan’s career at West Virginia was promising but interrupted by injury. In 2023, he missed much of the season after suffering a broken tibia during a win over TCU. As per Sports Illustrated, despite the setback, he finished that season with 79 tackles, nine tackles for loss, two sacks, and a forced fumble, leaving many believing he still had untapped potential.

A strong start at Kansas

Since coming to Kansas, Trey Lathan has flourished in a new environment. In three games this season, he has improved in pass coverage, tackling, and run defense.

According to Pro Football Focus, Lathan’s grades have improved dramatically compared to his last season at West Virginia:

• Overall grade: 76.8 (up from 49.1)

• Against the run: 77.6 (up from 49.1)

• Pass rush: 62.7 (up from 60.9)

• Tackling: 74.8 (up from 54.8)

• Pass coverage: 71.6 (up from 51.2)

West Virginia adjusts

West Virginia has successfully filled the gap left by Lathan. The Mountaineers have leaned on Colorado State transfer Chase Wilson, along with seniors Reid Carrico and Ben Cutter, forming a solid linebacker unit that is growing more comfortable under Zac Alley’s system.

The upcoming showdown

Trey Lathan will face his former team this Saturday at 6 pm ET on FS1. The game will prove whether he can continue his standout performance. It can also highlight how West Virginia adjusts to his absence.

Lathan’s transformation is a reminder that the right system and a fresh start can bring out the best in a player, making him a key figure to watch this weekend.

