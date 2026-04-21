Ty Simpson's Jets prospects take a hit as new suitor emerges frontrunner in race for Alabama QB

Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson was a closely tied name to the New York Jets ahead of the 2026 NFL draft. But now, with just a couple of days left for Day 1 of the draft, a new suitor has emerged for the 23-year-old. Ty Simpson of the Alabama Crimson Tide participates in a drill during the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium (Getty Images via AFP)

Earlier, reports indicated that the Jets were closely evaluating Simpson as a possible first‑round pick. The Jets hold multiple early rounds selections, including two first round. picks. As a result, analysts believe that they have singled out Simpson as a potential fit as a long‑term quarterback: a much-needed addition to Jet's roster.

Coverage of the Jets’ draft prep noted that the team has conducted a private workout with Simpson, plus in‑person meetings, as part of a broad scouting effort that has included almost every top quarterback prospect in the 2026 class.

But the Jets were not the only franchise Simpson visited. And, as the draft approaches, it is becoming increasingly likely that Simpson will be headed in a different direction.

New Suitor Emerges For Ty Simpson ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported on Monday that Ty Simson is likely headed for the NFC West, with Arizona Cardinal being his most likely destination. In response to a post on X, Fowler said that Ty Simpson has visited the Arizona Cardinals recently for a mock session and claimed that it is increasingly likely now that Simpson will join the Cardinals.

"In league circles, Simpson has been linked to Arizona more than any other team," Fowler wrote. And, it is not just Fowler, other draft analysts are also of the similar view.

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Todd McShay, a draft analyst, said in his podcast said: "There's information that I know the Cardinals are getting that if you like Ty Simpson, it might be closer to like the Orlovsky view. "I'm told the Cardinals absolutely dig Ty Simpson, and they want him."

To go for Simpson, the Cardinals will either hope that he is available with their second-round pick (No. 34 overall) or they will hope to execute a first-round trade exchange with the New York Giants.

Jets Left No Stones Unturned The Jets reportedly did their homework on Simpson, including a dinner and private workout. As per the sources the team officials are impressed with him as a person and with his football character.

Simpson has a record of 3,567 yards, 28 touchdowns and just five interceptions over 15 games in 2025. He posted a 64.6 percent completion rate and a 145.2 quarterback rating. Analysts also highlight that he has only one season as a full‑time starter, and that his deep‑ball consistency has drawn some criticism, which adds to the debate over whether he truly fits as a Round‑1 pick.