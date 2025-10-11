Week 6 injury report: Latest on Brock Purdy, CeeDee Lamb, and Amon-Ra St. Brown

Sunday's NFL games offers some promising matchups but fans are worried about injuries and whether players out of action will be making their way back onto the field. San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy suffered a toe injury.(AP)

Ahead of the games, here's the latest on the injury update for players including Brock Purdy, CeeDee Lamb and more.

Brock Purdy injury update

Purdy with his toe injury has been ruled out of the Sunday game when San Francisco 49ers take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The news was reported by David Lombardi of SFStandard.com.

Though Purdy didn't practice this week, there is cause for hope as there was increased activity with his side work, The Athletic reported.

CeeDee Lamb injury update

Lamb has been out with an ankle injury for the last two weeks. His high-ankle sprain in Week 3 had forced an early exit and he hasn't returned since then. Lamb was given a recovery timeline of three to four weeks after the initial assessment which had anyway made him doubtful for the Week 6 game against Carolina Panthers.

He did not practice on Wednesday and Thursday and Dallas Cowboys on Friday issued a statement about Lamb for the Sunday game. In their official injury report, Lamb was ruled out for this week as well, but there's hope he might return in Week 7. ESPN's Todd Archer said, “CeeDee Lamb continues to make progress from his high left ankle sprain. Just my guess: don’t rule him out for next week’s game vs. Washington.”

Even if Lamb isn't back by Week 7, he is fully expected to return by Week 8 which marks four weeks since he sustained his injury.

Amon-Ra St. Brown injury update

When Detroit Lions take on Kansas City Chiefs, they could have All-Pro wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown back on the field. This is after the player returned as a full participant on Thursday.

St Brown had missed the practice on Wednesday, due to a wrist injury. The player appeared to have hurt his wrist during the Week 4 win defeat of Cleveland Browns.