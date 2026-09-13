‘We can compete with anybody’ : Man United's Harry Maguire sends bold message to Man City before Manchester derby

The spotlight turns to Old Trafford on September 13 as Manchester United and Manchester City face off in another blockbuster Manchester Derby, with one of English football’s fiercest rivalries set to take centre stage. CORRECTION / Manchester United's English defender #05 Harry Maguire celebrates after his team's second goal when his shot was deflected by Ipswich Town�s English back Jacob Greaves (not pictured) and ruled an own goal, during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Ipswich Town at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on August 30, 2026. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / �The erroneous mention[s] appearing in the metadata of this photo by Paul ELLIS has been modified in AFP systems in the following manner: [celebrates the team's second goal after his shot was reviewed as an own goal] instead of [celebrates after scoring]. Please immediately remove the erroneous mention[s] from all your online services and delete it (them) from your servers. If you have been authorized by AFP to distribute it (them) to third parties, please ensure that the same actions are carried out by them. Failure to promptly comply with these instructions will entail liability on your part for any continued or post notification usage. Therefore we thank you very much for all your attention and prompt action. We are sorry for the inconvenience this notification may cause and remain at your disposal for any further information you may require.� (AFP)

Speaking in an interview shared by JioStar, Manchester United defender Harry Maguire reflected on his memorable Manchester Derby moments, the pain of derby defeats, and what it takes to compete with Manchester City. Maguire recalled leading the team out for his very first Manchester Derby at the Etihad Stadium and said, "Captaining and leading the boys out for my first Manchester Derby in 2019 and getting the win away from home is a special feeling because we knew what it meant for the fans. At that moment and at that time, I think Man City were probably the team to beat, so to go there and do it over your rivals was a big win." On the pain of derby defeats at Old Trafford, he said, "It's right up there with losing against Liverpool, both big rivalries. It's disappointing to lose any game of football, but when you lose at home, especially at Old Trafford in front of your fans to your rivals, it hurts for a while. You just want the next game to come and get the win and get back on track," according to JioStar.

Beyond the individual battles, the derby represents a clash between two contrasting narratives. City will look to underline their status as an elite, trophy-chasing side, while United are aiming to rediscover their consistency and signal a return to the heights associated with the club's history.

According to JioStar, United hold the overall advantage in Premier League Manchester derbies, winning 27 of the 58 meetings compared to City's 21. However, the Red Devils have found it difficult to consistently get the better of their neighbours in recent seasons. On the dramatic comeback victory in the 2024 edition featuring Amad Diallo's late winner, Maguire said, "To be 1-0 down and then to turn it around, and have Amad score that late winner, it was a great feeling for us during the game but also after the game as well with our fans. That's football; I think that's why it's so exciting that you can score or turn a game on its head in moments. There's no better way than winning in the last minute," according to JioStar. On playing the full game in Michael Carrick's first game despite medical advice, he said, "I had been out injured for quite a while, and as the game approached, there was a lot of debate about whether I should start or not. The medical team recommended that I play a maximum of 60 minutes. But once I got on the pitch, I didn't want to come off. As the game went on, I ended up playing the full match. The adrenaline and the desire to help the team took over. I just couldn't see myself walking off when the team needed me out there," according to JioStar.

United come into Sunday's clash having collected just four points from their opening three matches, increasing the importance of the fixture for Carrick's side. On setting the tone and challenging Manchester City ahead of the derby, Maguire said, "We know they're a top team and have dominated English football over the last nine years now. But we know that we've got a great squad, great depth, and that we can compete with anybody."