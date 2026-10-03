'India has new hero': Consulate General of Israel in Mumbai puts up billboard hailing Smit Machchhar

"India has a new hero, and Israel will never forget his name: Captain Smit Machchhar! Thank you, Captain Smit! Recover quickly. Israel is waiting to welcome you," Yaniv Revach, Israel Consul General in Mumbai, said in a post on X.
He also posted an image of the billboard with a message: "Thank you Captain Smit for saving lives. We wish you a speedy recovery."
The flydubai flight FZ1073, travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv, transmitted emergency signals on Wednesday and made a sharp descent of more than 17,000 feet from 34,000 feet before diverting to Prince Sultan Bin Abdel Aziz Airport in Saudi Arabia's Tabuk city. The flight was carrying 174 passengers, including 27 children.