'India has new hero': Consulate General of Israel in Mumbai puts up billboard hailing Smit Machchhar

The Consulate General of Israel in Mumbai on Friday put up a billboard in the city hailing flydubai pilot Smit Machchhar, who foiled his co-pilot's attempt to allegedly crash an Israel-bound flight. Smit Machchhar foiled his co-pilot's attempt to allegedly crash an Israel-bound flight. (@yanivrev/X)

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"India has a new hero, and Israel will never forget his name: Captain Smit Machchhar! Thank you, Captain Smit! Recover quickly. Israel is waiting to welcome you," Yaniv Revach, Israel Consul General in Mumbai, said in a post on X.

He also posted an image of the billboard with a message: "Thank you Captain Smit for saving lives. We wish you a speedy recovery."

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The flydubai flight FZ1073, travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv, transmitted emergency signals on Wednesday and made a sharp descent of more than 17,000 feet from 34,000 feet before diverting to Prince Sultan Bin Abdel Aziz Airport in Saudi Arabia's Tabuk city. The flight was carrying 174 passengers, including 27 children.

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In the videos circulating on social media, the pilot can be seen drenched in blood, wearing an oxygen mask and lying on his back in the galley of the aircraft.