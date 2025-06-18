Hulk Hogan ‘deathbed’ rumors debunked, WWE star hospitalized for this reason

Hulk Hogan is not on his deathbed, despite rumors that have been spreading this week. TMZ has confirmed that the 71-year-old wrestling icon was recently hospitalized for ongoing neck and back issues. Sources close to the WWE star assured that he is doing fine. File photo of Hulk Hogan(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Why is Hulk Hogan in hospital?

According to Hogan’s rep, this hospital visit was not unexpected. He has been dealing with the same neck and back problems for a long time. While he did need some medical attention, he is already up and moving again. There is no life-threatening condition, and Hogan is not in critical shape.

How did Hulk Hogan ‘deathbed’ rumors begin?

The health scare talk began when radio personality Bubba the Love Sponge went on air and made alarming comments. He claimed Hogan was in such poor health that close family members were being called in to say goodbye.

“If you did some sniffing around you might find him at a hospital near you,” Bubba said. “It’s not good. I got some pretty reliable information last night that there are phone calls being made to various family members about getting to town to come say your goodbyes.”

Hulk Hogan’s career

Hulk Hogan is one of the most famous wrestlers in the world. He became a star in the 1980s with WWE, which was called WWF back then. Known for his big muscles and catchphrase “Whatcha gonna do, brother?”, Hogan quickly became a fan favorite. He faced off against famous opponents such as Andre the Giant and The Ultimate Warrior.

Apart from wrestling, Hogan also acted in movies and had his own reality show. Even though he had some injuries and controversies, Hulk Hogan remains a big name in wrestling history. His energy, style and strong presence made him a true legend in sports entertainment.

1. Is Hulk Hogan seriously ill?

No, Hulk Hogan is not in critical condition. He was hospitalized for recurring neck and back issues but is now recovering well.

2. Why was Hulk Hogan hospitalized?

He was admitted due to long-standing spine and neck injuries, not any new or life-threatening condition.

3. Who started the rumors about Hulk Hogan’s health?

The rumors came from radio personality Bubba the Love Sponge, who hinted Hogan’s family was being called in to say goodbye.

4. What is Hulk Hogan known for?

Hogan is known as a WWE Hall of Famer, famous for his matches in the 1980s and 90s, catchphrase “Whatcha gonna do?”, and roles in movies and TV.