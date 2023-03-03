Home / Sports / Wwe News / WWE includes one interesting star in latest poster for WrestleMania 39

WWE includes one interesting star in latest poster for WrestleMania 39

Published on Mar 03, 2023

The official website of WWE has released the poster for the grand event and it has large pics of Reigns and Rhodes in the lead.

Roman Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship title against Cody Rhodes in WrestleMania 39(Twitter)
By Adarsh Kumar Gupta

The Show of Shows- WrestleMania 39 is just one month away where Roman Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship title against 2023 Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes. The high-octane event will happen on April 1(Saturday) and April 2(Sunday).

The official website of WWE has released the poster for the grand event and it has large pics of Reigns and Rhodes in the lead. But the poster also has one surprise name among the many wrestlers appearing on it. The interesting person to feature on the poster is American celebrity Snoop Dogg. In 2016, Snoop was included into the WWE Hall of Fame Celebrity Wing. He was also a part of the WrestleMania 39 Launch Party at SoFi Stadium back in August.

The biggest names in the poster include host The Miz, SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, WWE United States Champion Austin Theory, Solo Sikoa, Kevin Owens, Asuka, Brock Lesnar, RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, John Cena, Sami Zayn, Logan Paul, The New Day, Rey Mysterio, Rhea Ripley, and Seth Rollins.

Among the matches which have been announced for the biggest WWE event, “The Beast Incarnate” Brock Lesnar will lock horns with “The Nigerian Giant” Omos. Charlotte Flair will defend her SmackDown Women's championship title against Rhea Ripley. Meanwhile, current Raw Women's champion Bianca Belair will square off against the 2023 Elimination Chamber winner Asuka.

Meanwhile, the ongoing tussle within the Bloodline has spiced up interest among the fans over the fate of the group led by Reigns. In current scenario, differences have emerged between the Uso brothers as Jey Uso's actions have been going against the interests of Bloodline. Jey had not followed The Tribal Chief's command of hitting Sami Zayn in their recent battle in the 2023 Elimination Chamber.

