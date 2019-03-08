Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Here is all you need to know about Mizoram
The Mizo National Front returned to power in the satte in December 2018 winning 26 seats in the 40- member House.state stats Updated: Mar 08, 2019 15:03 IST
One of India’s smallest states, Mizoram has only one Lok Sabha seat which the Congress won in 2014.
The state had vehemently opposed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill and several organizations observed a ‘black day’ in February with agitators came out on the streets with placards saying ‘Hello Independent Republic of Mizoram’.
Here’s all that you need to know about the Lok Sabha elections in Mizoram:
Ruling party/coalition in the state: Mizo National Front (MNF)
Number of Lok Sabha seats in the state:1
Party wise break-up of the Lok Sabha seats: CONG: 1
Number of voters in the state: 702,170
Voter turnout in 2014 : 61.95%
Number of assembly seats: 40
Partywise break-up of assembly seats: MNF: 26, BJP:1, CONG: 5, ZPM: 8
Key leaders across parties: MNF: Zoramthanga, CONG: Lalthanhawla, CL Ruala
Key issues: 1. Citizenship Amendment Bill
