‘Staying positive can help us pass through troubled times’

Updated: May 02, 2020 20:32 IST
S Farah Rizvi
S Farah Rizvi
Farah Khan Ali
Farah Khan Ali
         

Celebrity jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali believes that staying positive is the only way to tide over the tough days like the one being currently faced by the humanity.

“I am an absolute positive person and strongly feel that nothing is forever. When diseases like Spanish Flu, SARS ended so will this Corona pandemic. The only thing we have to do is to hold on and be cautious,” said Khan, who happens to yesteryear’s Bollywood actor and film maker Sanjay Khan’s daughter.

Khan and her family members had been recently tested negative for coronavirus after one of her in-house staff members had tested positive for Covid-19. However, she was in quarantine till April 29. “In life I don’t fear anything because I believe that whatever has started will end too. My brother (Zayed Khan) keeps telling me ‘zyada brave mat bano…’ but I cannot change myself. I am like this. It was a relief to be tested negative but more than me it was for my kids I was worried about. When my staff member fell sick I had to check on him so in a way neither I was too far from him nor too close so test was a must. But I can’t leave my staff to fend themselves in times of trouble as they are like an extended family,” she said over the phone.

She is now keeping herself busy with fasting and praying in the holy month of Ramazan. “I have blood pressure issues and the last time when I kept a fast I felt as if my soul was about to leave my body. But now after 15 years I have resumed fasting. And it’s more because I wanted to really feel the hunger. Imagine the plight of daily wage migrants who are walking hundreds of miles on foot and that too empty stomach. I hope and pray that government measures do reach them as soon as possible,” Khan said.

Khan has been very vocal on social media and has been in the eye of storm. “I cannot sit back and take wrong statements made by anyone without thorough investigation and proof. How can we sitting in our drawing rooms blame any person, group or community for any issue without being sure about it. Social media is there to connect people easily and not to be judgmental and hurt others. And trust me I will be so always,” she said.

Waiting for lockdown to end, Khan is utilising this time to create new designs. “I and my team are busy designing some brilliant stuff for the upcoming season. Also I am caught up completing a lot of legalities related to business.”

