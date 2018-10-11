Today in New Delhi, India
64-year-old man in Tamil Nadu awarded double life term for raping girl, passing on sexual disease

A court in Thanjavur in Tamil Nadu has awarded a double life term to a 64-year-old man for raping a girl, who contracted a sexually transmitted disease (STD) following the incident in 2012.

According to the prosecution, Ramayan, a farmer from Orathanadu, had befriended the 11-year-old girl and raped her.(Picture for representation)

Mahila Court judge Balakrishnan sentenced Ramayan to double life imprisonment Wednesday and also slapped a fine of Rs 2,500 on him. According to the prosecution, Ramayan, a farmer from Orathanadu, had befriended the 11-year-old girl and raped her.

The girl was admitted to a government hospital here after she fell sick and a medical examination revealed that she was raped and had contracted an STD. A case was registered against the convict under the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and he was arrested.

